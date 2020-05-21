Video
FICCI gives 11,000 PPE to DGHS for medics

Published : Thursday, 21 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Business Correspondent

The Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) provided 11,000 units of high-quality Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suits to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), to help the nation in its fight against COVID-19.
Among these PPE 1,000 units are specialized for Medical Grade PPE and rest 10,000 units for frontline fighters at the hospitals, i.e., doctors, nurses, and relevant hospital staff who are extending medical services to coronavirus patients.
On behalf of the FICCI members, President Ms. Rupali Haque Chowdhury handed over the PPE to the Acting Director General Prof. Dr. Nasima Sultana during the handover ceremony. Ms. Shwapna Bhowmick EC Member of FICCI and Executive Director Mr. T I M Nurul Kabir were also present.
On the occasion, FICCI President and Managing Director of Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited Ms. Rupali Chowdhury reiterated the commitment of all the members of FICCI, the multinational companies operators in Bangladesh and said: "We believe it's our responsibility to contribute and stand beside the Government of Bangladesh and the health care professional to fight this challenging pandemic situation."


