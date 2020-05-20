Video
Wednesday, 20 May, 2020, 11:24 PM
CPC to help BD to fight Covid -19

Published : Wednesday, 20 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The Communist Party of China (CPC) will extend all
kinds of support to Bangladesh to combat novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The CPC leaders gave the assurance during a
    videoconference with the leaders of Bangladesh Awami League (AL). Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) organised the event at its office this noon.
Issues related to sending Chinese expert physicians to Bangladesh alongside providing necessary assistance to fight the pandemic also came for discussion between the leaders of the two parties.
In this connection, the Chinese ruling party leaders highlighted their
experiences in containing the lethal virus. Health Minister Zahid Maleque, who was present at the videoconference,    -BSS


