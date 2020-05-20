Homebound people sent back from Mawa ghat



Law enforcers turning away vehicular traffic from crossing the Babu Bazar Bridge in their attempt to prevent people from leaving the capital before Eid. The photo was taken on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Police Super Abdul Momen said considering the safety measures of the people, police took the initiative to bring back some people by 30 buses to the capital while the rest will be sent back soon.

Some 30 buses with a capacity of 50 seats have left for Dhaka from the terminal till the evening while 5/7 buses are waiting there to bring back the rest of the

people, he said.

"We will take them home by bus as long as there are people in the ghat area," he said.

Several thousand people gathered at Mawa ferry terminal on Tuesday morning in their desperate bid to cross the Padma River although ferry services remained suspended.

Thousands of people started their journeys to go home through Shimulia-Kathalbari route defying the government's restrictions on movement and taking the risk of virus infection.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) suspended ferry services on Shimulia-Kathalbari river route at 3pm on Monday to stop people from travelling home amid the coronavirus outbreak. -UNB















MUNSHIGANJ, May 19: Police sent back homebound people who thronged the Mawa ferry terminal area for crossing Padma to the capital on Tuesday.Police Super Abdul Momen said considering the safety measures of the people, police took the initiative to bring back some people by 30 buses to the capital while the rest will be sent back soon.Some 30 buses with a capacity of 50 seats have left for Dhaka from the terminal till the evening while 5/7 buses are waiting there to bring back the rest of thepeople, he said."We will take them home by bus as long as there are people in the ghat area," he said.Several thousand people gathered at Mawa ferry terminal on Tuesday morning in their desperate bid to cross the Padma River although ferry services remained suspended.Thousands of people started their journeys to go home through Shimulia-Kathalbari route defying the government's restrictions on movement and taking the risk of virus infection.Meanwhile, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) suspended ferry services on Shimulia-Kathalbari river route at 3pm on Monday to stop people from travelling home amid the coronavirus outbreak. -UNB