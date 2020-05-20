Video
Wednesday, 20 May, 2020, 11:24 PM
latest Coastal dists see heavy rain fall with 5-6 feet surge       'Amphan' crossing West Bengal coasts      
Cyclone Amphan to go to Bhutan thru Satkhira, Khulna, Jessore, Rajbari, Sirajganj, Jamalpur
Covid-19 infection among RMG workers on the rise

Published : Wednesday, 20 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Mosaddeque Hossain and Raju Ahmed

GAZIPUR/NARAYANGANJ, May 19: The numbers of coronavirus infections among readymade garment (RMG) workers are increasing every
day.
The factory owners and business bodies, however, are not disclosing the exact number of coronavirus
infected RMG workers.
The infected RMG workers are posing serious threat to the health of the local people, said Gazipur
Mayor Jahangir Alam.
Talking to the Daily Observer, he said the total number of coronavirus infected cases is now 500 and it
has increased after the garment factories had reopened.
However, a doctor from Gazipur Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib Memorial Hospital and Nursing College,
preferring anonymity said they found more than 100 RMG workers with coronavirus infection after
factories had reopened.
A total of 3,000 RMG factories are currently located in Gazipur.
Workers with coronavirus infections belong to Nayapara area under Kasimpur Thana, Ambag area under
Konabari Thana, Kaliacour Upazila, Islampur area under Basan Thana in Gazipur.
Md Aktaruzzaman, Gazipur Civil Surgeon Officer, on Tuesday said currently they came to know that six
RMG workers from the same factory and three others were tested coronavirus positive.
They have been kept in quarantine, he said.
Narayangang District Civil Surgeon Officer Dr Mohammad Imtiaz said at least 10 RMG workers had been
infected with coronavirus after reopening of
    the RMG factories.
However, talking to the Daily Observer, Dr Goutam Ray, the caretaker of Covid-19 Narayangang Khanpur 300-Bed Hospital said at least 100 RMG workers had received different types of treatment with the symptoms of Covid-19 over the last one week.
"Most of the RMG workers are not willing to get admitted into hospitals but they have taken various medicines," he said. Dr Md Shamshudoha Sarkar Sanchoy, Residential Surgeon of the same hospital, said they had found at least four RMG workers with coronavirus infections till Tuesday.


