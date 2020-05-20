Covid-19 infection among RMG workers on the rise





day.

The factory owners and business bodies, however, are not disclosing the exact number of coronavirus

infected RMG workers.

The infected RMG workers are posing serious threat to the health of the local people, said Gazipur

Mayor Jahangir Alam.

Talking to the Daily Observer, he said the total number of coronavirus infected cases is now 500 and it

has increased after the garment factories had reopened.

However, a doctor from Gazipur Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib Memorial Hospital and Nursing College,

preferring anonymity said they found more than 100 RMG workers with coronavirus infection after

factories had reopened.

A total of 3,000 RMG factories are currently located in Gazipur.

Workers with coronavirus infections belong to Nayapara area under Kasimpur Thana, Ambag area under

Konabari Thana, Kaliacour Upazila, Islampur area under Basan Thana in Gazipur.

Md Aktaruzzaman, Gazipur Civil Surgeon Officer, on Tuesday said currently they came to know that six

RMG workers from the same factory and three others were tested coronavirus positive.

They have been kept in quarantine, he said.

Narayangang District Civil Surgeon Officer Dr Mohammad Imtiaz said at least 10 RMG workers had been

infected with coronavirus after reopening of

the RMG factories.

However, talking to the Daily Observer, Dr Goutam Ray, the caretaker of Covid-19 Narayangang Khanpur 300-Bed Hospital said at least 100 RMG workers had received different types of treatment with the symptoms of Covid-19 over the last one week.

"Most of the RMG workers are not willing to get admitted into hospitals but they have taken various medicines," he said. Dr Md Shamshudoha Sarkar Sanchoy, Residential Surgeon of the same hospital, said they had found at least four RMG workers with coronavirus infections till Tuesday.

















