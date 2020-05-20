C-19 cases cross 25,000





The fast-spreading contagious disease also claimed 21 more lives during the period, taking the death toll to 370.

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the fresh figures at its daily online briefing.

In the last 24 hours, she said, 42 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 8,449 samples.

Dr Nasima also said 408 coronavirus-infected people fully recovered in the country during the last 24 hours.

"Among the 21 victims who lost their lives, 13 died in hospitals across the country, three at home and five were declared brought dead at hospitals," Dr Nasima said.

She mentioned 16 of the deceased were aged above 40. "If we analyse their age distribution, one of the deceased was aged between 11 and 20, two between 21 and 30, two between 31 and 40, five between 41 and 50, five between 51 and 60, four between 61 and 70 and two more between 71 and 80 years old," Dr Nasima said.

Fourteen of the dead were in Dhaka division, four in Chattogram division and one each was in Mymensingh, Khulna and Barishal divisions.

"Seven died in the capital and two in Dhaka district, two in Narayanganj, two in Gazipur and one in Narsingdi. In Chattogram division, one died in Chattogram district, two in Cumilla and one in Chandpur. Three others died in Sherpur, Bagerhat and Jhalkathi districts," she said.



Dr Nasima mentioned that 4,150 more isolation beds have been set up at hospitals in Dhaka city raising the total number to 7,250. "Some 6,034 isolation beds are in Dhaka division. Besides, 60 ICU beds have been set up in Dhaka city."

She 326 more people have been taken to isolation during the period.

Currently, Dr Nasima said, the total number of isolation beds in the country, including Dhaka stands at 13,284.

"Some 500 isolation beds are being prepared in Mymensingh Medical College Hospital and 200 more in Mymensingh Nursing Dormitory," she added.

In the last 24 hours, 3,531 more people have been home and institutionally quarantined while 326 taken to isolation.

















