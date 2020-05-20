Notice served to stop tuition fee collection during lockdown





A guardian of the students of the Ideal School and College at Motijheel in Dhaka on Tuesday served a legal notice to the authorities concerned to suspend the notice to deposit monthly tuition fees through online banking during the coronavirus outbreak lockdown.It also requested to take necessary measures to suspend the collection of monthly tuition fees of students of all MPO enlisted schools and colleges across the country during thegovernment holiday due to coronavirus outbreak.Supreme Court lawyer Adv Md Saifur Rahman, also former Assistant Secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), sent the legal notice to the secretaries of the Ministry of Education, Director General of Secondary and Higher Education Directorate, Chairman of all education boards and Principal of Ideal School and College.In the legal notice, the lawyer said that the country is fully under lockdown to prevent the coronavirus pandemic from spreading any further. On May 12, the governing body of the Ideal school and college took the decision to deposit tuition fees of the students through online banking.Advocate Md Saifur Rahman said in the notice, "I am a guardian of two students of the school and college and I am now staying in Chattogram since March 19 due to the lockdown."Therefore the notice for the deposit of tuition fees is unreasonable and contrary to the government policy. The respective institutions are also MPO enlisted and the question of financial crisis of those institutions does not arise at all, he added.The legal notice has also mentioned that if no response was received within 24 hours, a writ petition would be filed with the High Court Division challenging the governing body's decision.