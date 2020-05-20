Tk 205,145cr ADP for 2020-21 FY approved





next fiscal year giving the highest allocation to the transport sector.

The approval was given at a National Economic Council (NEC) meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh

Hasina in the chair in the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting through video conference.

The transport sector has received Tk52, 183 crore allocation which is 25.44pc of the total ADP.

The physical planning, water supply and housing got Tk25, 795 crore and electricity Tk24, 804 crore

allocation.

Though the health sector needed more ADP allocation amid the Covid-19 situation this sector got only

Tk13, 033 crore.

Planning Minister MA Mannan disclosed the approved ADP at a press briefing after the meeting.

Planning Minister MA Mannan said an amount of Tk9, 466 crore had been allocated for autonomous

entities and the whole size of the ADP will be Tk214, 611 crore with this amount.

Of the Tk205, 145 crore, an amount of Tk134, 643 crore will come from internal sources while Tk70, 502

from foreign sources.

Of the Tk9, 466 crore for

the autonomous entities, the internal sources will provide Tk5,578 crore while the foreign portion will be Tk3,888 crore.

He said the number of the total development projects for the next fiscal year will be 1673, including 89 projects for autonomous entities.

Under the ADP, there will be 1584 projects and 1,456 of them are investment projects, 127 technical

assistance projects while another is a JDCF-financed one.

The transport sector will get Tk52,183 crore (25.44 pc) while infrastructural planning, water supply and housing Tk25,795 crore (12.57 pc), power sector Tk24,804 crore (12.09 pc), education and religion

Tk23,390 crore (11.40 pc), Science, Information and Communication Technology Tk18,448 crore (8.99

pc), rural development and rural entities Tk15,555 crore (7.58 pc), health, population and family welfare Tk13,033 crore (6.35 pc), agriculture Tk8,383 crore (4.09 pc), water resources Tk5,527 crore

(2.69 pc) and public administration Tk4,048 crore (1.97 pc).

The Local Government Division will get the highest allocation of Tk31,131 crore followed by Road

Transportation and Highways Division Tk24,825 crore,

The Local Government Division will get the highest allocation of Tk31,131 crore followed by Road Transportation and Highways Division Tk24,825 crore, Power Division Tk24,804 crore, Science and Technology Ministry Tk17,389 crore, Railways Ministry Tk12,491 crore, Health Service Division Tk10,054 crore, Secondary and Higher Secondary Division Tk9,865 crore, Primary and Mass Education Division

Tk9,404 crore, Bridges Division Tk7,973 crore and Water Resources Ministry Tk6,269 crore.









The number of projects in the outgoing fiscal year was 1,744 without the projects of the autonomous entities.





The government has approved the Annual Development Programme (ADP) of Tk205, 145 crore for thenext fiscal year giving the highest allocation to the transport sector.The approval was given at a National Economic Council (NEC) meeting with Prime Minister SheikhHasina in the chair in the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting through video conference.The transport sector has received Tk52, 183 crore allocation which is 25.44pc of the total ADP.The physical planning, water supply and housing got Tk25, 795 crore and electricity Tk24, 804 croreallocation.Though the health sector needed more ADP allocation amid the Covid-19 situation this sector got onlyTk13, 033 crore.Planning Minister MA Mannan disclosed the approved ADP at a press briefing after the meeting.Planning Minister MA Mannan said an amount of Tk9, 466 crore had been allocated for autonomousentities and the whole size of the ADP will be Tk214, 611 crore with this amount.Of the Tk205, 145 crore, an amount of Tk134, 643 crore will come from internal sources while Tk70, 502from foreign sources.Of the Tk9, 466 crore forthe autonomous entities, the internal sources will provide Tk5,578 crore while the foreign portion will be Tk3,888 crore.He said the number of the total development projects for the next fiscal year will be 1673, including 89 projects for autonomous entities.Under the ADP, there will be 1584 projects and 1,456 of them are investment projects, 127 technicalassistance projects while another is a JDCF-financed one.The transport sector will get Tk52,183 crore (25.44 pc) while infrastructural planning, water supply and housing Tk25,795 crore (12.57 pc), power sector Tk24,804 crore (12.09 pc), education and religionTk23,390 crore (11.40 pc), Science, Information and Communication Technology Tk18,448 crore (8.99pc), rural development and rural entities Tk15,555 crore (7.58 pc), health, population and family welfare Tk13,033 crore (6.35 pc), agriculture Tk8,383 crore (4.09 pc), water resources Tk5,527 crore(2.69 pc) and public administration Tk4,048 crore (1.97 pc).The Local Government Division will get the highest allocation of Tk31,131 crore followed by RoadTransportation and Highways Division Tk24,825 crore,The Local Government Division will get the highest allocation of Tk31,131 crore followed by Road Transportation and Highways Division Tk24,825 crore, Power Division Tk24,804 crore, Science and Technology Ministry Tk17,389 crore, Railways Ministry Tk12,491 crore, Health Service Division Tk10,054 crore, Secondary and Higher Secondary Division Tk9,865 crore, Primary and Mass Education DivisionTk9,404 crore, Bridges Division Tk7,973 crore and Water Resources Ministry Tk6,269 crore.The number of projects in the outgoing fiscal year was 1,744 without the projects of the autonomous entities.