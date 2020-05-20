

Super cyclone Amphan likely to make landfall this evening

Under the influence of the cyclone and the new moon phase, the low-lying areas in the coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakati, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur,

Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by a storm surge of 5-10 feet height of above normal astronomical tide.

The coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakati, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram and their offshore islands and chars are likely to experience a wind speed up to 140-160 kph in gusts/squalls with heavy to very heavy falls during the passage of the cyclone.

It centred at 3:00 pm on Tuesday about 785 km southwest off Chattogram Port, 740 km southwest off Cox's Bazar Port, 670 km south-southwest off Mongla Port and 665 km south-southwest off Payra port.

The maximum sustained wind speed within 85 kms of the cyclone centre is about 200 kph rising to 220 kph in gusts/squalls.

The maritime ports of Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted danger signal No 7. The coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakati, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Chandpur and their offshore islands and chars will come under danger signal No 7.

The maritime ports of Chattogram and Cox's Bazar have been advised to keep hoisted danger signal No 6. Coastal districts of Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar their offshore islands while char areas will come under danger signal No 6.

The authorities in Bangladesh and eastern India are scrambling to move millions of villagers away from coasts expected to suffer widespread damage from a super cyclone, a task complicated by the battle on the coronavirus, reports bdnews24.com.

Bangladesh moved around 2.2 million people to storm shelters to avoid casualties as cyclone Amphan bears down on the coastline.

People in the coastal districts evacuated to safety by 8:00 pm on Tuesday, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman said.

The cyclone is expected to make landfall at 6:00pm on Wednesday, the minister said at a virtual media briefing on Tuesday.

Bangladesh suspended all river transport transports, including ferry services, across the country.

The Navy deployed 25 ships as part of three-tier efforts to conduct an emergency rescue, relief and medical operations in the immediate aftermath of the cyclone. Two maritime patrol aircraft and two helicopters were also on standby to conduct search operations over the Bay of Bengal and in the coastal districts, the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate said.

The cyclone came at a time when Bangladesh like most other countries is grappling with surging coronavirus cases and deaths. The death toll from the Covid-19 rose to 370 after 21 new fatalities were registered in a daily count on Tuesday. Another 1,251 people tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the caseload to 25,121, according to government data.

'Amphan' will be the first super-cyclonic storm to hit the region for more than 20 years. In 1999, a super-cyclone hit the coast of Odisha, killing more than 9,000 people in India, according to The Guardian.

The super cyclone is expected to cause heavy rains and possible flooding in Cox's Bazar Rohingya camps, home to more than a million Rohingyas.

'Amphan' will pose a 'double challenge' to Bangladesh as the country grapples to contain the spread of highly infectious coronavirus. It will be hard to maintain social distancing at the cyclone shelters and the situation will be disastrous if there are asymptomatic patients.

















