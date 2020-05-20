Video
Wednesday, 20 May, 2020
RNPP finishing weld completed

Published : Wednesday, 20 May, 2020
Special Correspondent

Roopur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) Authority has successfully completed the finishing weld that
connected the two halves of the Reactor Pressure Vessel (RPV) for Unit-1, the key stage in the
manufacturing process of RPV of the power project.
The process lasted for 10 days with continuous heating of the weld zone at 150 to 300 degree Celsius
and required about two tonnes of flux and more than one and a half tonnes of wire of 4 mm diameter.
Following completion of welding, the reactor pressure vessel weighing 320 tonnes was heated at 300
degrees Celsius for two days in furnace.
    At the next stage specialists are out for a whole range of tests in the weld zones including radiographic,
ultrasound and penetration tests, a Rosatom release said.
Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant was completed by AEM Technology in Volgodonsk in Russia. AEM
Technology is a part of Atomenergomash, the engineering division of Russia's state atomic energy corporation Rosatom.
In parallel with the manufacture of reactor pressure vessel, the plant is manufacturing its internals, reactor cover and the upper unit as well. As of today, the vessel of the Reactor Core Barrel has been manufactured; baffle and a protective tube unit are at final stage of manufacturing.
The reactor is a vertical cylindrical vessel with an elliptical bottom. The core and the internals are
located inside the vessel.
From above, the reactor is hermetically sealed by a cover with the drives of mechanisms and elements




for regulating and protecting the reactor, and nozzles for passage of cables of the in-core monitoring sensors installed on it.


