Bangladesh orders to stop production, marketing, sale of tobacco products





Bangladesh government has ordered to suspend production, distribution and sale of all kinds of tobacco products, including bidi and cigarette in the country.



Joint Secretary for Health Khairul Islam issued the order in line with the Communicable Diseases (Prevention, Control and Elimination) Act, 2018 on Tuesday night.



Quoting the World Health Organisation (WHO), the order said smoking may increase the risk of getting a severe case of coronavirus as it damages the lungs and other body parts.



The possibility of virus transmission to mouth from fingers increases in smokers, the WHO report added. So, selling of tobacco products should be suspended, the notice added.



Earlier, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on urged the authorities concerned to suspend production, supply, marketing, and sale of all kind of tobacco products in Bangladesh to help fight against coronavirus.



The Health Services Division (HSD) of the ministry issued a letter to the Industries Ministry in this regard, requesting to implement the request and suspend the recent special permissions given to the tobacco companies allowing them to run their businesses.



According to the letter, the special permit issued by the Industries Ministry allowing production, supply and marketing of tobacco products has made the situation complex when the HSD is trying its best to identify and treat Covid-19 patients.



World Health Organisation (WHO) identified tobacco products as favourable for the spread of coronavirus and suggested discouraging their use. The risk of being infected with the coronavirus is much higher among those who smoke, WHO noted recently.











Besides, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed firm determination to make Bangladesh a tobacco-free country by 2040. That is why the production and sale of tobacco products should be halted, added the letter.

