Wednesday, 20 May, 2020, 11:23 PM
latest Coastal dists see heavy rain fall with 5-6 feet surge       'Amphan' crossing West Bengal coasts      
Cyclone Amphan to go to Bhutan thru Satkhira, Khulna, Jessore, Rajbari, Sirajganj, Jamalpur
Home Miscellaneous

EU gives Tk428cr to BD for key nat'l reforms in edn sector

Published : Wednesday, 20 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Diplomatic Correspondent

The European Union (EU) has disbursed EUR 46.125 million or Tk 428 crore to Bangladesh to support key national reforms in the education sector.
 "Education is fundamental for the economic growth of a country and remains at the core of EU's development cooperation," said the Ambassador of the EU, Rensje Teerink.
 With this grant, the EU recognizes and supports the government's commitment to the development of human capital, the eradication of poverty and inequalities, along with its commitment to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, said the EU embassy in Dhaka on Tuesday.
"The EU remains committed to support Bangladesh in their efforts to strengthen its education system and realise its vision to become a middle income country," the EU ambassador said.  
 Reaping the maximum benefit of Bangladesh's demographic dividend will largely depend on an inclusive and equitable quality Primary Education and Technical and Vocational Education system designed to cater for the future job market and employment generation, she said.  
 This is the first disbursement under the EU sector budget support 'Human Capital Development Programme 2021', which focuses on strengthening the education and skills sector of Bangladesh with specific focus on the primary, technical vocational education and training.




  In line with the National Education Policy and National Skills Development Policy, the EU support aims to contribute Government of Bangladesh's own reform agenda and institutional capacity towards a comprehensive education and skills development approach.
  The programme of support to education reforms intends to provide a total of EUR 200 million as budget support linked to jointly-agreed performance indicators, in primary education as part of the Primary Education Development Programme 4 together with other development partners.
  The programme addresses core elements of system strengthening and policy development.
  Technical assistance is also available to support the cluster of institutions responsible to coordinate and deliver education reforms.



