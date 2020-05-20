Delhi, Karnataka reopen transport

NEW DELHI, May 19: India's capital New Delhi and some other state governments ordered the re-opening of public transport on Monday in a further easing of a nearly two-month coronavirus shutdown.

Under the new rules, buses, taxis and three-wheelers will return to the streets but with restrictions. Buses will not carry more than 20 passengers, each of whom will be screened before boarding, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

"Corona will stay, and we will also survive," Kejriwal said, outlining the new guidelines for the city of 20 million people that has one of highest numbers of coronavirus cases in the country.

However, a factory of the Chinese smartphone maker OPPO near Delhi suspended operations after six workers tested positive for the coronavirus. The factory had received government permission to resume limited production as part of a gradual relaxation of the shutdown that began on March 25. -REUTERS