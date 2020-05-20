Video
Wednesday, 20 May, 2020, 11:23 PM
Cyclone Amphan to go to Bhutan thru Satkhira, Khulna, Jessore, Rajbari, Sirajganj, Jamalpur      
Cyclone Amphan to go to Bhutan thru Satkhira, Khulna, Jessore, Rajbari, Sirajganj, Jamalpur
6 troops killed in Pakistan

Published : Wednesday, 20 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

QUETTA, May 19: Six paramilitary soldiers were killed and four wounded in Pakistan's restive southwestern province of Balochistan in a roadside bomb attack on their vehicle, officials said early Tuesday.
The incident happened in the hilly areas of Bolan district, some 80 kilometres (50 miles) southeast of the provincial capital Quetta late on Monday. "Six Frontier Corps personnel were killed in a roadside bomb blast while four others received injuries and have been sent to hospital," Deputy Commissioner Bolan Murad Kasi told AFP.
The bomb hit the vehicle during a routine patrol, he added. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but Baluch separatists demanding greater autonomy have been waging an insurgency for years while the province is also riven by sectarian strife and Islamist violence.    -AFP


