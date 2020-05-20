Video
Cyclone Amphan to go to Bhutan thru Satkhira, Khulna, Jessore, Rajbari, Sirajganj, Jamalpur
No criminal probe of Obama or Biden: US AG

Published : Wednesday, 20 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

WASHINGTON, May 19: The US attorney general said on Monday he did not expect to investigate either former president Barack Obama or former vice president Joe Biden over the 2016 Russia election meddling case, despite President Donald Trump's call for a probe.
Bill Barr said the original investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 election was a "grave injustice" to the president and based on "utterly baseless" suspicions.
But he said he aimed to stop a cycle of using the US justice system for what he called political investigations, including of Obama and Biden, who is Trump's rival in the upcoming presidential vote.
Whatever the involvement of Obama or Biden in the Russia collusion probe, Barr said, "based on the information I have today, I don't expect (it) will lead to a criminal investigation of either man."
"It is critical that we have an election where the American people are allowed to make a decision between President Trump and vice president Biden based on a robust debate of policy issues," he told reporters.
"We cannot allow his process to be hijacked by efforts to drum up criminal investigations of either candidate."




Trump has repeatedly called for an investigation into his predecessor, calling the alleged scandal "Obamagate."    -AFP


