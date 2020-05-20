Corona pandemic: Key developments





FRANCE, GERMANY FLOAT MASSIVE RECOVERY PLAN

The leaders of France and Germany, Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel, lay out plans for a 500-billion-euro ($544 billion) European fund backed by joint European Union borrowing to fight the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

European markets respond by making spectacular gains, boosted also by reports of early positive results from a US vaccine test. The Franco-German power couple, however, must still convince their 25 EU partners to accept their plan.

HIGH-TENSION WHO ASSEMBLY

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres lashes out at countries for "ignoring the recommendations" of the World Health Organization, telling the first virtual meeting of the WHO's World Health Assembly "we are all paying a heavy price".

HONG KONG EXTENDS GATHERING BAN

Hong Kong extended anti-virus measures limiting public gatherings until June 4, a move that means an annual vigil marking the Tiananmen crackdown will likely not take place for the first time in 30 years.

MORE THAN 316,000 DEAD

The pandemic has killed at least 316,333 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT on Monday based on official sources.

The United States has recorded the most deaths at 89,874. It is followed by Britain with 34,796, Italy with 32,007, France with 28,239 and Spain with 27,709. Belgium has the highest death rate per capita with 78 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

VACCINES

US biotech firm Moderna reports promising early results from the first clinical tests of an experimental vaccine, mRNA-1273, against the novel coronavirus.

LOCKDOWN EASING GAINS PACE

Saint Peter's Basilica in the Vatican reopens heralding a return to relative normality in Italy where cafes, restaurants and shops start serving again after over two months of lockdown.

Greece reopens the Acropolis in Athens and all open-air archaeological sites in the country to the public after a two-month closure. Ireland allows outdoor workers to return to their jobs, while some shops and sports facilities reopen.

SOME FLIGHTS TO RESUME

Air France says it hopes to double the number of cities it serves, including over 40 European destinations, by the end of June as nations begin to lift coronavirus travel restrictions. FINNAIR says it will restart routes between Europe and Asia in July.

Uber announces it is cutting a quarter of its global workforce, laying off another 3,000 people on top of 3,700 jobs slashed at the beginning of the month. -AFP





