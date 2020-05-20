Kohli reveals how he hones the art of run chasing





Virat Kohli is unarguably the best chaser, at least in ODI cricket and everyone admits without any reservation that he is the all-time best chaser as far as the one-day cricket is concerned. Kohli's huge success in run-chase actually earned him the nick name as 'King Kohli.'

During a conversation with Kholi in his 'Tamim Iqbal's Live Show', Bangladesh ODI skipper however was keen to know how his Indian opposite number become so successful in run chasing.

Tamim indeed wanted to know how Kohli set up his mind, take mental preparation to chase even a big target.

"It's very simple. Sometimes Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh wicket-keeper) helped me by telling something behind the wicket," Kohli quipped.

But he later became serious and said: "I have that mentality from my childhood. When I watched game in my childhood and saw India failing to chase any target, I used to tell myself that I would have won the match for India, had I been there."

He continued: "Two things worked actually-my confidence and the belief of my childhood. I also told my younger colleagues that you should belief in you that you can chase any target."

Kohli said he rather enjoyed the pressure of chasing any target.









"Pressure brings out the best of me. I have the belief always that yes I can do it. I believe the chase of runs gives a batsman an opportunity to set his personal target. Because before starting batting, I know that what's the target, when I have to show patience and when I have to go after the bowlers." -BSS





