Wednesday, 20 May, 2020, 11:22 PM
Cyclone Amphan to go to Bhutan thru Satkhira, Khulna, Jessore, Rajbari, Sirajganj, Jamalpur
4,042 get bail from virtual court on Tuesday

Published : Wednesday, 20 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73


A total of 4,042 people secured bail after their petitions were heard by virtual courts across the country on Tuesday.
Hearing on 6,516 bail petitions were held virtually today, said Md Saifur Rahman, special officer of Bangladesh Supreme Court.
Court operation remained suspended since March 26 but trial proceedings through videoconference began on May 11 during the general holidays to prevent the spread of coronavirus.




On May 10, the High Court formed three benches for hearing urgent cases virtually during the ongoing holidays and directed the subordinate court concerned to hear cases related to emergency bail.
An ordinance was promulgated that day allowing courts to run trial proceedings through videoconference and other digital facilities. President Abdul Hamid promulgated the ordinance.
Later, the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs issued a gazette notification, saying that it will take immediate effect.
The Cabinet on May 7 cleared the draft of an ordinance to pave the way for courts to run trial proceedings through videoconference and other digital means.    -UNB



