Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 May, 2020, 11:22 PM
latest Coastal dists see heavy rain fall with 5-6 feet surge       'Amphan' crossing West Bengal coasts      
Cyclone Amphan to go to Bhutan thru Satkhira, Khulna, Jessore, Rajbari, Sirajganj, Jamalpur
Home News

Markets, shopping malls shut in Rajshahi

Published : Wednesday, 20 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

RAJSHAHI, May 19: The district administration in association with armed forces and law-enforcing agencies started enforcing stringent measures to ensure social distancing everywhere in the city since this morning to stem the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.
In addition to limiting the movement of the public in general on the streets and roads, all the markets and shopping malls, excluding the kitchen and grocery shops, were forced to shut down.
Army personnel are seen patrolling on the entry points of all the markets forcing the commoners to go back to their homes.
Playing of auto-rickshaw and other three-wheelers on the streets has also been limited.
The law-violators are also being penalized by the mobile courts as part of reinforcing the restrictive measures.
Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) has imposed restrictions on entry to the city areas or exit from it without any urgent reason. It has also urged the people not to come out of home from 8pm to 6am.
Deputy Commissioner Hamidul Haque told BSS that they took the decision of enforcing the strict measures in the district's core-committee meeting here yesterday afternoon.
"We are in a strong position to combat Covid-19 outbreak," he said, adding
that ensuring social distancing is now an urgent need to thwart the virus spreading.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
4,042 get bail from virtual court on Tuesday
Markets, shopping malls shut in Rajshahi
Bangladesh Awami Sangskritik Jote (ASAJO) on Tuesday presented a symbolic display
With little regard to physical distancing people throng retail outlets
ASAJO presents  symbolic display of social distancing
‘Allahor Dal’operative held in Gaibandha 137
Bangladesh Navy deploys 25 rescue ships as super cyclone looms
BNP’s persistent lies tantamount to criminal offences: Hasan


Latest News
Cyclone Amphan kills at least 12 people in India
Amphan crosses Sundarbans destroying homesteads in Khulna
31 new coronavirus cases in Rajshahi division, totaled 449
Two die with coronavirus symptoms in Narsingdi
Actress Ajmeri Zaman Reshma passes away
12 more Barishal police infected with coronavirus
Man sentenced to death in Singapore via Zoom
Shab-e-Qadr tonight
Septuagenarian killed in Bhola road accident
Cyclone Amphan: 20 villages in Noakhali's Hatiya inundated
Most Read News
Bangladesh coronavirus deaths 370, newly infected cases 1,251
We are who we are, does BCG-vaccine help against Covid-19?
Severe cyclone Amphan may wreak havoc on Rohingya refugee camps
Bangladesh orders to stop production, marketing, sale of tobacco products
Remittance inflow continues despite uncertain future
Worldwide COVID-19 death toll passes 320,000
PM provides Tk 8.63 crore for 6,970 more Qawmi madrasas
Banks to remain open on Friday, Saturday in garments industrial areas
New Dhaka city mayors: Time to deliver on promises
‘Amphan’ likely to make landfall by Wednesday afternoon
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft