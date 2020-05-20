Markets, shopping malls shut in Rajshahi





In addition to limiting the movement of the public in general on the streets and roads, all the markets and shopping malls, excluding the kitchen and grocery shops, were forced to shut down.

Army personnel are seen patrolling on the entry points of all the markets forcing the commoners to go back to their homes.

Playing of auto-rickshaw and other three-wheelers on the streets has also been limited.

The law-violators are also being penalized by the mobile courts as part of reinforcing the restrictive measures.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) has imposed restrictions on entry to the city areas or exit from it without any urgent reason. It has also urged the people not to come out of home from 8pm to 6am.

Deputy Commissioner Hamidul Haque told BSS that they took the decision of enforcing the strict measures in the district's core-committee meeting here yesterday afternoon.

"We are in a strong position to combat Covid-19 outbreak," he said, adding

that ensuring social distancing is now an urgent need to thwart the virus spreading. -BSS















