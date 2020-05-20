ASAJO presents  symbolic display of social distancing

Bangladesh Awami Sangskritik Jote (ASAJO) on Tuesday presented a symbolic display of maintaining social distancing amid the deadly Covid-19 pandemic in front of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy at Shegubagicha.

To make people aware about coronavirus and prevent virus infection among mass the activists of ASAJO displayed the symbolic display on how to maintain at least 2 meter (six feet) social distancing from one to another.

ASAJO's founder president poet Mosharraf Hossain coordinated the display. ASAJO's general secretary Saiful Islam Sumon and organizing secretary MH Ali Newton, among others, were also present.









