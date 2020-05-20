‘Allahor Dal’operative held in Gaibandha 137





"On a tip off, a special operational team of RAB-13 from its Rangpur headquarters conducted a raid in the area on Monday night and arrested the militant," said a press release issued by Media Officer of RAB-13 ASP KhondkerGolamMortuza here this afternoon.

The arrested militant was identified as Md. Faridul Islam, 35, of village Tarafmonu in Gobindaganj upazila of Gaibandha district.

He is an active member of the 'Dawati Section' of the banned militant organisation.

During interrogation, the detained person confessed that he has been participating in secret meetings regularly and collecting new members and money for running their activities in Gaibandha region since 2005.

"After filing a case, the elite force handed the detainee over to Gobindaganj police station today," the release said, adding that further investigation is on to nab his absconding cohorts and other members of the banned militant organisation. -BSS.















