Bangladesh Navy deploys 25 rescue ships as super cyclone looms





Two maritime patrol aircraft and two helicopters were also at the ready to conduct search operations over the Bay of Bengal and in the coastal districts, the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate or ISPR said on Tuesday. Navy contingents and special medical teams will also be deployed in the areas that will have been affected by the storm.









Two ships left for evacuation of people from remote shoals in Satkhira, the ISPR said. The storm, the second super cyclone on record over the Bay of Bengal, is likely to hit the coasts between Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon. -bdnews24.com





Bangladesh Navy has deployed 25 ships as part of three-tier efforts to conduct emergency rescue, relief and medical operations in the immediate aftermath of the super cyclone Amphan.Two maritime patrol aircraft and two helicopters were also at the ready to conduct search operations over the Bay of Bengal and in the coastal districts, the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate or ISPR said on Tuesday. Navy contingents and special medical teams will also be deployed in the areas that will have been affected by the storm.Two ships left for evacuation of people from remote shoals in Satkhira, the ISPR said. The storm, the second super cyclone on record over the Bay of Bengal, is likely to hit the coasts between Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon. -bdnews24.com