BARI distributes vegetable seeds, saplings to combat C-19

GAZIPUR, May 19: Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) inaugurated a programme to distribute nutritious improved varieties of vegetable seeds and saplings among farmers across the country to combat the global epidemic Coronavirus (Covid-19). BARI Director General Dr. Md. Nazirul Islam inaugurates the programme as chief guest at a function organized by the Olericulture Division of BARI on Tuesday.

Under the programme, nutritious improved varieties of vegetable seeds and saplings will be distributed among 15,000 farmers across the country. On-Farm Research Division (OFRD) of BARI will implement the programme across the country.

BARI Director (Research) Dr Md Miaruddin presided over the function while Director (Support and Services) Md Habibur Rahman Sheikh, Director (Training and Communication) Dr Md Ashraf Hossain, Director (Horticultural Research Centre) Dr Abeda Khatun, Chief Scientific Officer of Olericulture Division Dr Ferdousi Islam, Chief Scientific Officer On-Farm Research Division Dr Md Akkas Ali, Scientists and officials from different divisions were also present on the occasion.