Roads of Dhaka full of vehicles except buses

The entry points of the Dhaka city like Gabtoli, Abdullahpur, Jatrabari areas are totally overcrowded. Law enforcement agencies have been facing difficulty in controlling the flow of people.

Sujon Ahmed, a traffic policeman who was on duty at Abdullahpur near Turag Bridge, said, "We are trying to persuade people not to come into and go out of Dhaka city. Sometimes we are going on hard-line to make sure that no one comes out on the roads without any valid reasons."

Following the reopening of markets and some shopping malls for the upcoming Eid celebration and keeping maximum offices open, all roads and streets of the capital filled with different kinds of vehicles.

People have to halt in several traffic signals if they want to go to one place to another in the city. Even at every signal they have to stand for as long as before. Most of traffic jams have been created by excessive private cars and CNG auto-rickshaws.

Ahmed Hossain, works in a private bank's Motijheel branch, said, "Thursday I went to my office from my residence of Mirpur-10 by motorcycle and faced at least three big traffic jam on my way."

"I was astonished while seeing the scenario of Bijoy Sharani signal and questioning myself that are we passing general holidays and lockdown situation across the country? I couldn't believe that such traffic jams can be created only for private cars," he added.

Police sergeant Mahmudul Masud of Tejgaon industrial area told The Daily Observer, "All sorts of vehicles except buses have been running due to lockdown relaxation. We the traffic sergeants have to remain busy at signals like before."

"Maximum employees of private organizations including garment units and banks, some government officials and people related to emergency services have to go their work places now. Besides, because of the upcoming Eid some people go for shopping. As a result, Dhaka is facing much traffic than a few days ago," he added.

Sergeant Masud also said, "Some ignorant people go out in this pandemic situation with private cars to eat out. We are regularly filing cases against these unscrupulous people."

Maintaining social distancing is the major task for stopping the further spreading of coronavirus. But, it is not being possible to maintain because people are going out of homes for shopping or doing regular work. Consequently, the rate of the Covid-19 infection is increasing day by day and capital Dhaka is the hotspot of infection.

Medical practitioner Dr Arafat Hossain said, "Since the vaccine hasn't reached yet to us. So, social distancing the only tool to keep safe from this deadly virus and it has no alternative. It's high time to be alert."

However, another medical practitioner Dr Kazi Ashikur Rahman told to the Daily Observer, "It is not right time to go out of home unnecessarily. In cities across the country, including Dhaka, people are seen leaving their homes and going to markets and shopping. In most cases, the rules of maintaining social distancing are not being obeyed. It is extremely suicidal."

He also said, "Frequently hand-washing with soap and cloth washing with hot water or detergent after coming home from the outside is the easiest way for all to protect themselves from Covid-19 infection."

















