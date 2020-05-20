Revamping export to revitalize economy vital





In the backdrop of 83 per cent export cut amid Covid -19 outbreak, the one to one allocation has been increased by 43 per cent or $150 billion to $ 500 billion to boost export in truncated scale.Responding to an application from input supplying and exporting bodies to raise the ceiling of EDF facility, a circular was issued by Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Sunday. The notice asked all authorised dealers (ADs) banks to take effective step in this regard.

The enhanced EDF facility has been hailed by apparel manufacturers and exporters. They said they have started getting orders from overseas buyers on the previous trust on basis. Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) and Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) applied for upping the ceiling. Taking into cognizance of the importance of the application, BB or the central bank issued the notice. The facility has been allowed till December 31.

Under back to back L/C, the exporting houses shall make imports of raw materials or inputs for producing exporting items. The total processing takes 3-4 months for the exporters to complete the exporting. Other exporters shall not be allowed to enjoy the facility package. So the export diversity is likely to remain unsteady until normalcy of the global corona situation.

Knowledgeable sources said it is equally necessary to expand the area of export entrepreneurships. The EDF works in the higher ceiling level. Its role in creating entrepreneurs is very little. Without entrepreneurship generation, the export development gets limited opportunities to expand. It is a very general experience. The nature of the national economy since 1990 has been a practical case of patronising entrepreneurships and developments at a time. The central bank is responsible to monitor the economic trend.

The Export Entrepreneurship Fund (EEF) is a very important tool for the manufacturing and industrial growth making. Both EDF and EFF are hi-stress makers in the acceleration of productivity and employments. In the past, both EDF and EEF were disputed on political ground alleging misappropriations. The export earing remained maximum by over 70 per cent within the bracket of readymade garments (RMG). The foreign currency reserve of BB was inflated largely by remittance inflow also.

The top echelons of the banks concerned have received an instruction from the central bank following the EDF enhancement. According to the guideline, they are to make disbursement following neat and clean scrutiny of the loan seekers of the EDF facility. It means to check any type of siphoning off. BB sources said the importance of the EDF is lying with the case of export competitiveness. The exporters must comprehend the global market trend. Without competitive edge, gaining sustainable niche in the overseas export fields is the tougher task.

The Ministry of Commerce which is running export competitiveness project has a major responsibility in boosting up export. The corona pandemic has made a drastic fall in the export of RMG to US and European markets. Other exports to China have suffered the equal havoc. The export economy has been in a virtual horrible-status with $ 520 million from 3.03 billion. Overcoming that big vacuum is the key challenge. Off-site supervision of BB, accountability of the dealing banks and the role of Finance Ministry are a must to ensure transparency in implementing the increased EDF. Yet the performances of EDF and EEF require to be reviewed for public interests.















