Wednesday, 20 May, 2020, 11:21 PM
Cyclone Amphan to go to Bhutan thru Satkhira, Khulna, Jessore, Rajbari, Sirajganj, Jamalpur
BD urges UK to confirm RMG orders  to sustain workers’ families

Published : Wednesday, 20 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Diplomatic Correspondent

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam urged the UK government to stop cancellation of confirmed orders of RMG exports from Bangladesh to help the workers to sustain their families.
"UK may take the initiative of creating a Covid-19 fund which can be used to bail out the UK brands/retailers so that they can continue with their imports from Bangladesh. On the other hand, the fund can also be used to help the workers to sustain their families," Shahriar told Lord Tariq Ahmad, UK Minister (State Minister) for South Asia and Commonwealth in the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office during a telephone conversation on Monday, a Foreign Ministry press release said on Tuesday.
In reply, Lord Ahmad agreed that action needs to be taken in this regard. State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam has suggested that the UK may take the initiative of creating a Covid-19 fund which can be used to bail out the UK brands/retailers so that they can continue with their imports from Bangladesh, the release said.
During the discussion, State Minister Alam highlighted that orders amounting to close to US$300 million have been cancelled or postponed by UK buyers, putting the livelihoods of close to a million workers in Bangladesh in jeopardy, it said.
Lord Ahmad and State Minister Shahriar Alam agreed to work together in WHO to find a solution of the global crisis of Covid-19. The Ministers also discussed how the Commonwealth can play an important role globally in the post Covid-19 world.
The UK Minister appreciated the steps taken by the Bangladesh government-led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in containing the spread of Coronavirus.
The two Ministers also discussed the issue of the Rohingya crisis. Lord Ahmad appreciated the humanitarian gesture by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in providing shelter to the 1.1 million Rohingyas who have been persecuted in their own country by their own state machinery.




The UK Minister highlighted that as the penholder on this issue in the UN Security Council, the UK has remained engaged on ensuring that the accountability for the atrocities committed against Rohingyas is established, and the perpetrators are brought into justice. In this regard, he informed about the UN Security Council meeting held last week.


