Wednesday, 20 May, 2020, 11:21 PM
latest Coastal dists see heavy rain fall with 5-6 feet surge       'Amphan' crossing West Bengal coasts      
Cyclone Amphan to go to Bhutan thru Satkhira, Khulna, Jessore, Rajbari, Sirajganj, Jamalpur
Cyclone Amphan

Activities at Ctg Port suspended

Published : Wednesday, 20 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, May 19: Activities at Chattogram Port have remained suspended since Tuesday morning as Bangladesh Meteorological Department issued danger signal number 6 for the port due to super cyclonic storm 'Amphan.'
All 19 ships anchored at jetties have been asked to take shelter in safer areas to lessen the damage by very severe cyclonic storm 'Amphan' which is likely to hit the country's coastal region this (Wednesday) morning.
Md Omar Faruk, Secretary of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), told the Daily Observer the port authorities had declared its own alert No 4.
He said nearly 100 ships, staying at the outer anchorage, have been directed to take shelter in the deep sea areas in Kutubdia and Moheshkhali.
Omar Faruk said all jetties of the port have now been vacated removing the ships from the port channel area.
Besides, lighter ships and small vessels were taken to the upstream of Shah Amanat Bridge area.
Bangladesh Meteorological Department issued great danger signal No 7 for the maritime ports of Payra and Mongla while the Chattogram port has been advised to hoist signal No 6.
Meanwhile, the Chattogram district administration has taken all preparations to face the Super Cyclone 'Amphan.'


