Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 May, 2020, 11:21 PM
latest Coastal dists see heavy rain fall with 5-6 feet surge       'Amphan' crossing West Bengal coasts      
Cyclone Amphan to go to Bhutan thru Satkhira, Khulna, Jessore, Rajbari, Sirajganj, Jamalpur
Home Editorial

Speedup harvesting Boro paddy before

Published : Wednesday, 20 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140
Amphan hits

Speedup harvesting Boro paddy before

Speedup harvesting Boro paddy before

Now it is the severe cyclonic storm "Amphan" that appears to be looming large over the coastal region of the country. However, with the "Amphan" fast approaching our coastal belt , the Department of Agricultural Extension Office ( DAE ) has advised farmers in coastal districts to harvest all Boro paddy that have matured up to at least 80 percent matured.
The DAE advisory said there was a possibility of a storm with light to heavy rainfall from May 19 to May 21 in 25 districts, mainly on the coastal belt. We are in full agreement with this forecasting offered by the DAE. The stormy weather coupled with heavy rainfall, can potentially damage standing crops.

The cautionary warning comes as farmers have harvested 59 percent of Boro paddy cultivated on 47.54 lakh hectares this season. Moreover, Chattogram, Khulna and Barishal regions together  account for 10 percent of the total acreage of Boro, the main crop that has roughly 55 percent share in the annual rice production estimated at 3.64 crore tonnes in 2018-19.
The point, however, it is not clear how much crop might get damaged by the cyclone, which may crossover the coastal belt in the early hours of Wednesday (May 20). And if the cyclone hits, it may cause a major loss of paddy, at least some 20-30 percent of the standing crop yield. Therefore, the focus on one hand should be to minimize losses while on the other, the farmers will have to maximize the limits of harvesting within the shortest span of time - challenging task indeed but not impossible.





We believe the farmers, even through collective measures, cannot maximise harvesting efforts by their own. The need of the minute is to engage volunteer groups consisting of teachers and students from various schools and colleges. On a broader scale, we feel it is time to engage respective communities to lend a helping hand to our farmers. Requesting farmers to harvest paddy quickly by using loud speakers is a good technique but it should be complimented with community radios as well.  

The country is reeling from the adverse effects of a global pandemic - the economy has been hit hard and a further cyclonic hit would cripple the agriculture sector - if action is not taken with immediate effect.    



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Need to tackle human rush from going home mid pandemic
Speedup harvesting Boro paddy before
Remittance inflow continues despite uncertain future
Reasonable grain production can tackle food shortage
Urge Myanmar to suspend hostility amid Covid-19
Duty free access of readymade garment products to USA  
Safe overseas workers, safer economy
Number of Corona tests still inadequate


Latest News
Cyclone Amphan kills at least 12 people in India
Amphan crosses Sundarbans destroying homesteads in Khulna
31 new coronavirus cases in Rajshahi division, totaled 449
Two die with coronavirus symptoms in Narsingdi
Actress Ajmeri Zaman Reshma passes away
12 more Barishal police infected with coronavirus
Man sentenced to death in Singapore via Zoom
Shab-e-Qadr tonight
Septuagenarian killed in Bhola road accident
Cyclone Amphan: 20 villages in Noakhali's Hatiya inundated
Most Read News
Bangladesh coronavirus deaths 370, newly infected cases 1,251
We are who we are, does BCG-vaccine help against Covid-19?
Severe cyclone Amphan may wreak havoc on Rohingya refugee camps
Bangladesh orders to stop production, marketing, sale of tobacco products
Remittance inflow continues despite uncertain future
Worldwide COVID-19 death toll passes 320,000
PM provides Tk 8.63 crore for 6,970 more Qawmi madrasas
Banks to remain open on Friday, Saturday in garments industrial areas
New Dhaka city mayors: Time to deliver on promises
‘Amphan’ likely to make landfall by Wednesday afternoon
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft