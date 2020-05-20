Irregularities in cash aid must be stopped







Honourable Premier Sheikh Hasina-led government launched a skim to provide cash aid of TK 2500 per capita to jobless poor and marginalised people before the Holy Eid-ul-Fitr amid the Covid-19 lockdown.



The government has kicked off this programme from 14 May through the video conference all over the country. But unfortunately, some vested quarters are involved in irregularities of cash aid of TK 2500 each poor or jobless person. The government skipped eight lack names due to irregularities in the selection process. This irregularity must be stopped. It is government's duty is to find out the people who are originally destitute, and should distributing cash ahead of Eid so that they can expend for the upcoming festival. The committee formed by the government at wards, union level for making the list should be noticed and any pilferage should not be spared. If required, government can reshuffle those committees engaged in malpractice. A fare local government can rescue the vulnerable people.









The peoples demand before the premier is to ensure the process fare.



Md Yamin Khan

