One Nazimuddin and the hijacking of empathy







Today people get excessively nervous, scared, and suspicious seeing others sneezing or coughing, face to face and even on the phone. Why? Did people of Bangladesh not have cough, or cold, or fever, or loose motion before 2020? Then what happened in the amygdala section of our brain that leads us to behave insane and inhuman?



It is simply because social empathy has been hijacked. That is why, while we rarely remember the 100% guaranteed death, some of us have become crazy with less than 3.5% guaranteed death due to the ongoing pandemic, and busy with self-protection. In the name of self-protection, however, what we have started doing is clear indications unempathetic acts. Sadly, this is occurring not only at the individual or family level, but also at the state level.



Some examples are unavoidable. Ambulance declining to take a patient to the hospital as the patient coughs, and it drops off the patient on the street and, later, the patient died on the street alone without treatment. Mother waiting alone for 21 hours with the dead body of her son died due to heart diseases but siblings, relatives, and the villagers staying away on suspicion of corona infection. Landlords evicting tenants for failing to pay rent, particularly people who are involved in health services are being ostracized and forced to leave the house.



Neither the community members nor the family members attending the funeral if someone dies of corona virus, sometimes family members leave dead body alone, not even showing up as they call the burial service providers. Family members carrying the body of the deceased on their shoulder because of the refusal of the local mosque to give a cot. On the other hand, defying shutdown thousands attend the janaza of a religious leader. In order to remain safe and uninfected, people protesting the government decision on selecting burial place in their locality. The list goes on.



Fear is contagious, which has given birth to our unempathetic behaviors. In some ways, it has made us blind. We have lost the sight of the perspectives of others. But the question is, how then, living in a society where empathy has been hijacked, Nazimuddin was able to nurture empathy in his heart which made it possible for him to donate all the savings he had.

This poor 80-year-old man, once a farmer and now a beggar with his broken leg, took 2 years to save 10 thousand taka to mend his house. And he donated the entire amount to help the corona virus affected. Certainly, he did not have a desire for viral photo sessions, nor to see his own name with a color photo in the media, nor even to post it on the so-called social media and get some likes from others. He did it selflessly for the cause of humanity.



Now the amount 10 thousand taka may not sound handsome enough to those who are involved in stealing relief items, such as rice, oil, etc., no matter whether they are kleptomaniacs or professionally experienced thieves, but this apparently little amount weighs an extremely high value when it is measured in the scale of empathy. Nazimuddin has only one torn Punjabi to wear, he walks barefoot, and has no food at home. He had a long-cherished plan to fix his broken house, which he sacrificed to serve others in this pandemic. In fact, it takes guts to be empathetic.



Clearly, such guts are absent not only within the native thieves and hijackers of empathy, but also some international "figures" aiming to create an unempathetic society using their big words, making others stupid with their unprincipled acts to boost up consumerism and underestimate humanity, projecting exaggerated statistics and prescribing vaccines to stir up fears among people, and advertising their small charity while accumulating huge wealth for self-consumption only. The empathy of beggar Nazimuddin has slapped on the mask of the so-called civilized people.



Regarding statistics, yes, there is no doubt about its power, either to increase fear or to eliminate it. Let us take a look at a few statistics then. According to WHO, globally 45,43,059 cases have been recorded as confirmed COVID-19 cases and the number of total deaths is 3,03,707 until May 15, 2020. In Bangladesh, the number of corona virus patients is 20,065, and death toll is 298 until May 15, 2020.



People who know the above statistics perhaps do not know that, on average, 1 billion people suffer from cold or flu-like illness (includes sneezing, coughing, or fever) each year throughout the world. Out of 1 billion flu infected, between 3 million and 5 million get admitted to hospitals, and between 2 lakh 91 thousand and 6 lakh 46 thousand die. This is ONLY flu related death toll each year.



Other than flu, there are several reasons causing death of over 57 million people each year in the world, and that is 1 lakh 56 thousand 864 deaths each day. In other words, globally 6 thousand 536 people die each hour. In United States, where the number of corona virus patients is the highest with total confirmed cases 14,57,593 and death toll 86,912 until May 15, 2020, each year 28 lakh 30 thousand 688 people die for several reasons, which is 7 thousand 755 deaths each day.

Let us talk about Bangladesh now. 298 deaths and 20,065 infected until May 15, 2020. According to a 2016 report, 8 lakh 90 thousand 362 people die each year, which means 2 thousand 439 deaths each day and 102 deaths each hour. Among other reasons, heart diseases cause 1 lakh 88 thousand deaths, and cancer causes 1 lakh deaths. Road accident in 2019 alone caused 7 thousand 855 deaths and 13 thousand 330 injuries.



We are not scared about all these. None is in panic, no storm of fear on social media on these. How then corona virus fear has been instilled within us so deeply? And how much rational is it to panic and frighten others irrationally, which ledthem to act inhuman. We just need to reflect and think whether such unempathetic acts go with our tradition and culture of kindness and empathy towards each other.



While we sadly notice several unempathetic acts around us, we cannot deny the proactive and kind support of the local administration, police, different professionals, students, and common people throughout the country. Yet the question arises regarding the adequacy of such support. Noam Chomsky recently said that there is a positive side of corona virus, and that is people will start thinking about the type of world they want after corona virus pandemic ends. Certainly, we do not want a toxic world devoid of love and care, full of selfishness and fear inspired by the western consumerist society. We just need a world to live and let others live with empathy even during pandemic and crisis inspired by Cuba and Kerala.



In fact, during illness a common tendency of human beings is to think that s/he is alone and uncared, even sometimes living seems useless. In such situations, we will indeed maintain physical distance and be alert. At the same time, we will not run out of empathy. Whoever in the family/neighborhood becomes ill, the more we show empathy, the more it will be helpful for his/her speedy recovery by improving the immune system. Medicine is yet to be made available to combat corona virus but who does not know the importance of vitamin C during flu, fever, or cold? The panic spreaders, however, only suggest that V stands for vaccines, not for vitamins, as signaled by the scientist and engineer Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai.

Finally, we need to realize that the term social distance is actually problematic. Although it is being used randomly by everyone, does this word fit our society? This word is rooted in a society where social bonding and care and empathy are missing. The destiny of the elderly people in that society is old home, where they are left alone, vulnerable, and socially isolated. What moral standard of a society does it represent?



In Bangladesh, we still depend on the elderly people at home from whom we seek advice and with whom we spend quality times. Another reason why social distance cannot be the right word is human being is a social creature. Social distance is purely humiliating for human beings whose survival turns into a risk when they are distant. That is why, the right word should be physical distance.



We must understand that shortness of breath caused by corona virus is not the only problem, it is shortness of empathy-at individual level as well as state level-that may jeopardize everything. Maintaining physical distance and applying social attachment can get empathy back to our society to combat corona virus pandemic successfully. Nazimuddin has taught us that we should live in empathy, with empathy, and through empathy in this crisis.



The writer is an assistant professor, Department of Political Science and Sociology, and Researcher, The Center for Peace Studies (CPS), North South University

















