

Online Education: Can it replace the brick & mortar schooling?



Education is the key to many doors when utilised for the welfare of all humanity and shall remain as one of the important torches which shines light in time of darkness, shows path when obscenity surrounds the circle of humanity, indirectly works as a paramount factor for all fighters who fight against a common factor. In recent days, the war has been raged against a very strange, complicated and serious challenge for the whole world-The Corona virus. Education when utilised for the wrong cause can work as the opposite. So, 'Proper' education with the sole goal of being utilised for greater cause shall always be on the subconscious mind of all human being as homo sapiens are the best of all creation, hold the best of cognitive abilities, and have been surviving in this universe for quite a while now. As many sectors have been hit directly causing adverse effects and taking huge negative toll on them by the rise of this global pandemic, Education couldn't abscond and perhaps is in most uncertain condition as of now.From March 20 in consecutive lockdown issued by the government to mitigate the rise of number of infection and death caused by this 'invisible virus', all primary, secondary, higher secondary educational institutions and universities are put down under constant lockdown until further notice. As many countries around the globe are gradually reopening to avoid a major financial disaster, Bangladesh is following suit in somewhat uncoordinated manner. As of today, there has been a good amount of fund allocated for the cause of education. Going back to the budget speech of honourable finance minister about importing teachers from abroad following the fashion of Japanese Emperor Meiji, it seems the fund hasn't reached to all the proper shores yet. Some private institutions and some autonomous higher education providers have started providing some lecture online while most of the public universities aren't catching up in the so-called 'e-learning' hype due to lack of resources both from the faculties' and students' side. Students are scattered across the country now due to this pandemic and not all of them have the resources to participate in this so-called 'Online Education' which to some extent might bear some values during this pandemic.Moreover, there is a trend visibly appearing to go full-on digital for Education. Many have already started chanting the mantra of the need of 'Online Education' and how 'Online Education' shall be the new normal as it seems all easy to connect via Ethernet to start learning. But, how effective and fruitful is 'Online Education'? It is perhaps helping in diminishing the darkness, the uncertainty, the fear that is flowing in the mind of a whole batch of H.S.C students. They were supposed to start preparing for their future admission into universities. However, now they have no rigid idea about when the examination will take place, where they will go for attaining their higher education if things go well and how they should prepare? It is never possible to cure and become suddenly the Good Samaritan for the mental trauma that these groups of pupils are going through via a zoom meeting.The mantra of going full-on digital in the case of technical education, life sciences, you name it, for all level of higher education shall be looked at, dissected and strategized properly. Traditional brick and mortar schooling where a lecture is being provided to the pupils in person-both theoretical and practical- can't easily be replaced by a lecturer providing lecture on the television and students' getting the full value out of it. There are a plethora of 'Free Online Courses' available from highly reputed schools from across the globe on platform like Edx, Coursera etc. many of which includes lecture from Ivy league schools. By taking advantage of these many pupils in the country also have done well, but their dreams haven't flourished the way it would have if they were physically attending these schools. For example, the lamghorghini maker from narayanganj who built his own car by learning from online could perhaps build another prototype which would have brought him into the limelight of these bigger schools like International Math Olympiad does for many.Being an Aerospace engineer and having the opportunity to work with many different tools both at academic level and the work life, it sounds astounding how 'Online Education' can be an alternative for engineering per say. It is never possible to build as resources expensive 'Wind tunnel' at every student's house to do complex or simple aerodynamic analysis, neither it is possible to build a turbine engine from which electrical engineers can learn things about power-plant. The reason behind this point is that the pandemic will be over, but education experts shall remain vigilant about the hype of 'Online Education'. Without hands-on training on sophisticated learning materials, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University' honourable VC's claim to build own aircraft within three years can never be realistically attained. It takes often-time 5-10 years to develop a new aircraft for this well-established aircraft manufactures with employees trained hands on for years. The readers shall remember how one inch movement of a single component can bring down a giant Boeing 737MAX to halt and 'engineering the sky' only with the touch of your smart tab will be like day-dreaming of flying with your imaginary wing by yourself.In this time of pandemic the 'Online Education' can remain in place given there is no other scope to work around. But, it shall also remain in the light particles coming out of the torch of education that not only technical education but for all disciplines of higher education direct person to person, face to face interaction is mandatory and can hardly be altered. Moreover, in this pandemic we have seen a broken health sector of Bangladesh. It is not due to the merit of the talented doctors of Bangladesh. It is the tools, the machineries, the qualities of weapons they have at their disposal. Similarly, lack of research which results in new development of the unseen in Education is a big challenge for Bangladesh. The single dependency on RMG while not investing adequately on Education, on proper Education where researchers can do their job, students can enjoy the light of education and flourish together with their educator for everyone learn from everyone, can easily be singled out now if any economic catastrophe ensues.At the end of the tunnel, there is always light, they say. We can only hope for the light to fulfill us and bring us out of this darkness of uncertainty. But, from every mistake there are many lessons to be learnt. And for that the learning needs to occur accurately as learning inaccurately can lead one to an abyss from which there is no recovery. In conclusion, experts, stakeholders, policymakers surrounding the Education System of Bangladesh shall wake up now since in the time of lockdown time is abundant for many in this sector and come up with a sound, logical and feasible solution. A solution where they remember prominent physicist Richard Feynman's saying, "What I can not build, I do not understand". A solution where the traditional education system which has for years flourished light across the globe isn't being thought to be superseded solely by 'Online Education'; but perhaps with 'Online Education' as one of its wing.