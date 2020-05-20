

Are we taking steps to tackle Covid-19 fallout?



With the death of 21 people in last 24 hours, the highest so far in a single day on Monday, the coronavirus tolls in Bangladesh rose to 349. With the infection of 1,602 people, also the highest in a day, the total number of infected people has reached 23,870.



The approaching severe cyclonic storm Ampan from the Bay of Bengal is likely to complicate the situation further as the administration will have to evacuate hundreds and thousands of people to the cyclone shelters in the coastal areas at least for several hours ahead and after the storm makes the predicted landfall. As the evacuees will have to stay crammed at the shelters, social distancing will simply be impossible, raising the fear of mass infections with the coronavirus. Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Monday forecast that Amphan may cross Bangladesh coast, by this (Wednesday) evening.

Although the public transports are yet to start operations amid the slackening lockdown, many people have started moving in private vehicles in major cities and around.



As the death and infection among the members of police have risen over the last two months, implementation of social distancing, and restriction on vehicular movements has been markedly slackened. Nine policemen died of the virus and about 2,600 others out of the total strength of some 200,000 have been infected so far.



With the easing of the lockdown the streets show no sign that the government has extended the holiday dubbed lockdown until May 30 next, as the traffic and the pedestrians occupy most parts of the city streets until the late afternoon. With the approaching of Eid-ul-Fitr people have started moving from the capital and other cities to their respective village homes on hired cars, three wheelers and locally assembled auto-vehicles.



Despite high cost of transportation and slow movement of these vehicles many people are undertaking the trips to reach their destinations. The number of such commuters is likely to increase on the highways ahead and after the Eid festival putting the people at more risks of further infection by coronavirus.



However, police on Sunday last said they would reimpose restriction on commuters trying to enter or leave the cities without any valid reasons. But people have so many reasons that police never try to stop them on humanitarian grounds, according to a police officer.



As the movement of people has become frequent everywhere amid the so called lockdown, experts and concerned people fear that the death tolls will rise further in the coming weeks unless the people avoid coming out of homes and avoid crowds to stop further spread of the virus. Psychologists are baffled thinking what makes people not to dare the coronavirus which might play havoc after infection. They wonder why the people don't realise that a dozen of people are dying daily on average in the country along with hundreds of infections.



However, over the past weeks the use of masks, hand gloves and personal protective equipment up-to some extent has become common and the people have developed the habit to avoid shaking of hands and hugging, which were most common before the coronavirus outbreak. Youngsters stopped toasting glasses or sipping the cold drinks from the same bottle, which they generally used to do out of friendship and fraternity. Similarly sharing of a burning cigarette, which was prevalent especially among low-income people has also vanished from the sight.



However, due to the lack of social distancing in crowded alleys, factories and markets, the infection has been rising alarmingly. It has become a real challenge, for the authorities, health experts and law enforcers to convince every individual about the necessities of the social distancing. But it is irony that most of the people do not budge unless they are infected.



Amid the raging pandemic, like many other countries Bangladesh braces for an unusual time in future in terms of economy and political stability. The country's exports and remittance inflow, the two major means of foreign exchange earnings have dwindled alarmingly. Moreover hundreds and thousands of Bangladeshi migrant workers are likely to return home as their employers have started to incur loss in business due to coronavirus fallout. Bangladeshi expatriate workers mostly with low-skills are likely to be affected much.



According to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) the ready-made garment (RMG) export in April 2020 declined by 84.86 per cent to $366.58 million compared to $2.42 billion in the same month last year. The RMG exports are falling gradually as the exports in March this year was worth $1.97 billion.



Meanwhile some chance mongersing global brands and retailers have cancelled purchase orders worth around $3 billion and some others have been pressing Bangladesh RMG suppliers to give discount or to face cancellation of orders. In reaction BGMEA along with some right organisations are trying to convince the brands and the retailers not to be so rude when the RMG manufacturers have been shattered economically due to coronavirus fallout.



Meanwhile a UN report released on May 13, last projected that the global economy would contract by 3.2 per cent in 2020 as the world trade was poised to decline by nearly 15 per cent. The pandemic is expected to slash global economic output by $8.5 trillion over next two years, wiping out nearly all gains of the previous four years, said United Nations World Economic Situation and Prospects (WESP) mid-2020 report. However, the report said the output of developing countries will shrink by 0.7 per cent while the growth in developed economies will plunge to 5.0 per cent this year.

If the export growth of Bangladesh continues to decline and the migrant workers return home, it might be quite difficult to tackle the situation on the part of the government. If exports continue to fall the export oriented industries, mostly the garment manufacturers might be forced to close down their factories. If such situations occur many people might turn jobless creating a sort social commotion. As a result many people will turn poor and the poverty rate will increase in Bangladesh.



The UN report said some 34.3 million people are estimated to fall below the extreme poverty line across the world in 2020.



It is expected that Bangladesh will continue to harvest bumper crops this season like the past several years if there is no natural disasters. But most people are likely to suffer with their declining buying capacity due to lack of earnings blocked by the coronavirus fallout.



Accordingly the economic situation in Bangladesh might deteriorate if exports fall, remittance inflow slides and joblessness rises. In this situation the anti-government and the opposition parties will try to take political advantage blaming the government for failing to address the coronavirus fallout. Islamists and political extremists along with terrorist organisations having regional and international links will also try to reemerge creating severe political instability in the country.



In the meantime the World Health Organisation (WHO) last week warned that the novel coronavirus may never go away and advised the people to learn to live with it. As some countries around the world begin gradually easing lockdown restrictions imposed in a bid to stop the novel coronavirus from spreading, the WHO said it may never be wiped out entirely.



The virus first emerged in Wuhan in China late last year and has since infected more than 4.8 million people and killed nearly 320,000 worldwide as of at 11 pm Bangladesh Standard Time on Monday.



The Bangladesh government and the relevant authorities in the public and the private sector must workout plans from now onward to tackle unpleasant situation expected to arise at the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.



The writer is business editor,









The Daily Observer





