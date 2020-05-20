

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) Managing Director and CEOMd. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury



Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) Managing Director and CEOMd. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury and Bangladesh Bank (BB) Offsite Supervision Executive DirectorMd. Masud Biswas exchanging documents after signing an agreement at the ZahangirAlam Conference Center of Bangladesh Bank recently Senior officials were also present. Under this agreement, Department of Offsite Supervision, BB and MBL will offer refinancing facility to affected large scale industries and service sectors due to COVID- 19.