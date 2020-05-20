Kamal Mojumder urges factory owners to clear dues of workers before Eid





"If workers are infected with coronavirus, proper treatment will have tobe ensured for them," he said while distributing Eid gifts among the poor atAdarsha High School premises at Mirpur area in the city, according to a pressrelease.

The state minister said the government is working relentlessly to tacklethe coronavirus situation.

"Factories will have to follow the 31-point instructions of Prime MinisterSheikh Hasina and directives of the Ministry of Health during the COVID-19crisis. Production will have to be continued maintaining the health rules andsocial distancing," he added.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has delivered cash assistance directly to theunemployed poor through mobile banking, he said. -BSS

















