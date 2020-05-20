

Novoair offers 3,000 free tickets for Covid-19 health professionals

Doctors, nurses and health professionals can travel to NOVOAIRdestinations in the country under the offered facility, said a press release. More than 3,000 tickets worth of Taka one crore would be offered from June 1 to December 31 this year subject to the resumption of flight operation, the statement added.

This facility can be availed by application through the uploaded form in the website.

Announcing the offer, Novorair managing director Mofizur Rahman said, "Our highest respect goes to those health professionals who are dedicated in their jobs day and night by risking their life."

He hopped that the initiate will help strengthening the COVID-19 treatment process in the country.

















