Banks to remain open Friday, Saturday

Banks have been asked to continue operation on Friday (May 22) and Saturday (May 23) in the industrial areas to facilitate payment of wages to garment workers before Eid and also continue export import activities.

Bangladesh Bank gave the directive to the banks through a circular issued by its department off-site supervision.

The areas where banks will remain open include Dhaka City, Ashulia, Gazipur, Savar, Narayanganj and Chattagram.

The bank branches will remain open from 10 am to 12:30 pm for transaction and also up to 1 pm for other activities on Friday while they will operate transaction from 10 am to 2:30 pm and other activities until 3:30 pm on Saturday, said the central bank.







