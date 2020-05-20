Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 May, 2020, 11:19 PM
latest Coastal dists see heavy rain fall with 5-6 feet surge       'Amphan' crossing West Bengal coasts      
Cyclone Amphan to go to Bhutan thru Satkhira, Khulna, Jessore, Rajbari, Sirajganj, Jamalpur
Home Business

FBCCI urges banks to quickly disburse stimulus packages

Published : Wednesday, 20 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Business Correspondent

FBCCI urges banks to quickly disburse stimulus packages

FBCCI urges banks to quickly disburse stimulus packages

President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Sheikh Fazle Fahim on Monday urged banks to come forward to quickly distribute the stimulus packages.
He also called for an easy access mechanism to bank credit so that all affected businesses get benefit of the stimulus package.
The apex trade body president made the call during a virtual meeting with representatives of the light engineering sector.
The FBCCI would be involved in the process of providing loan facilities to coronavirus-ravaged cottage micro, small and medium enterprises, he said.
Fahim said under such schemes the state-owned banks and private banks could forge a strong partnership so that they can work together and provide support to various sectors, especially the SME sector.
We don't want to put pressures on banks and other stakeholders. But considering the humanitarian aspect, everyone has to be sincere, he adds.
Business leaders sought quick disbursement of fund from the stimulus package.
On April 5, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina declared a financial assistance package of Tk 20,000 crore as  working capital loan for cottage, micro, and small and medium enterprises (CMSMEs).
Former FBCCI President Abdul Matlub Ahmad said money should be released within short time for entrepreneurs. Everyone needed to work together to get the stimulus package quickly, he added.
Abdur Razzak, President of the Bangladesh Engineering Business Owners Association said many branches were still closed. If we did not get the money in time we would face huge losses.
President of SME Owners Association, Bangladesh Md Ali Zaman and President of National Association of Small and Cottage Industries of Bangladesh (NASCIB) Mirza Nurul Ghani Shovon attended the discussion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IOM, BRAC helping Covid-19 driven migrant workers
ak indicts China for graft in power sector
JTI BD takes initiatives for Covid-19 response
FICCI gives 11,000 PPE to DGHS for medics
44 banks to disburse  Tk 150b loan under stimulus package
India to privatise state-run companies and halt fresh insolvencies amid Covid-19 pandemic
Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) Managing Director and CEOMd. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury
Kamal Mojumder urges factory owners to clear dues of workers before Eid


Latest News
Cyclone Amphan kills at least 12 people in India
Amphan crosses Sundarbans destroying homesteads in Khulna
31 new coronavirus cases in Rajshahi division, totaled 449
Two die with coronavirus symptoms in Narsingdi
Actress Ajmeri Zaman Reshma passes away
12 more Barishal police infected with coronavirus
Man sentenced to death in Singapore via Zoom
Shab-e-Qadr tonight
Septuagenarian killed in Bhola road accident
Cyclone Amphan: 20 villages in Noakhali's Hatiya inundated
Most Read News
Bangladesh coronavirus deaths 370, newly infected cases 1,251
We are who we are, does BCG-vaccine help against Covid-19?
Severe cyclone Amphan may wreak havoc on Rohingya refugee camps
Bangladesh orders to stop production, marketing, sale of tobacco products
Worldwide COVID-19 death toll passes 320,000
PM provides Tk 8.63 crore for 6,970 more Qawmi madrasas
Remittance inflow continues despite uncertain future
Banks to remain open on Friday, Saturday in garments industrial areas
New Dhaka city mayors: Time to deliver on promises
‘Amphan’ likely to make landfall by Wednesday afternoon
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft