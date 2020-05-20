RSS Thread & Accessories to invest $6m at Ishwardi EPZ





"This cent percent Bangladeshi owned company will produce annually 100.2 million pieces of RFID and Adhesive Label, Paper Tag or Card, Corrugated Carton, 33 million yards of Narrow Fabric and 15.5 sq meters of corrugated board," said a Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) press release on Tuesday.

RSS Thread and Accessories will create employment opportunities for 485 Bangladeshi nationals, it said.

An agreement to this effect was signed on Tuesday between the BEPZA and M/s RSS Thread and Accessories Limited at BEPZA Complex in the city.

Member (Engineering) of BEPZA Mohammad Faruque Alam and Chairman of M/s RSS Thread and Accessories Limited Md Abdun Noor inked the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

The Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General S M Salahuddin Islam witnessed the signing ceremony.

General Manager (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir and General Manager (Investment Promotion) Md Tanvir Hossain were also present on the occasion.















To sustain the economic drive, M/s RSS Thread and Accessories Limited is going to establish a garments accessories industry with an investment of US$ 6 million in Ishwardi EPZ."This cent percent Bangladeshi owned company will produce annually 100.2 million pieces of RFID and Adhesive Label, Paper Tag or Card, Corrugated Carton, 33 million yards of Narrow Fabric and 15.5 sq meters of corrugated board," said a Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) press release on Tuesday.RSS Thread and Accessories will create employment opportunities for 485 Bangladeshi nationals, it said.An agreement to this effect was signed on Tuesday between the BEPZA and M/s RSS Thread and Accessories Limited at BEPZA Complex in the city.Member (Engineering) of BEPZA Mohammad Faruque Alam and Chairman of M/s RSS Thread and Accessories Limited Md Abdun Noor inked the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.The Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General S M Salahuddin Islam witnessed the signing ceremony.General Manager (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir and General Manager (Investment Promotion) Md Tanvir Hossain were also present on the occasion.