

GP pays outstanding Tk 1,000cr to BTRC

The operator handed over a pay order of the amount to BTRC before the stipulated time of May 31, 2020 following the directive of the Appellate Division passed on February 20 to escape any regulatory measures.

"We've deposited the money before the stipulated time complying with the law," said Grameenphone Chief Executive Officer Yasir Azman in a virtual briefing.

Grameenphone had previously deposited Taka 1,000 crore to BTRC on February 23 complying with the court order for a total adjustable payment of Taka 2,000 crore to the regulator.

BTRC Chairman Md Jahurul Haque, after receiving the pay order, said they want to continue work with Grameenphone in an amicable manner.

Replying to a query on solution of the audit claim, he said "We would sit together to come to a decision to finish the process."

The Appellate Division's order came in response to a review petition filed by Grameenphone earlier on January 26 to allow it to pay Taka 575 crore in twelve equal installments.

The review petition was filed after the apex court had directed Grameenphone on November 24 last year to pay Taka 2,000 crore to BTRC within three months (by February 23) against the demand of Taka 12,579.96 crore dug out by audit.

Grameenphone and Robi, the second largest mobile phone operator, were engaged in a virtual scuffle with BTRC over financial and technical audit to the operators' book since their inception up to 2015.

Earlier, in another order, the Appellate Division asked Robi Axiata Limited to pay in equal five installments in five months Taka 138 crore out of BTRC's demand amounting to Taka 867.23 crore.

Robi complied with the order paying on January 14 the first installment, 17 days ahead of the expiry of the deadline. -BSS















The country's leading mobile phone operator Grameenphone on Tuesday deposited another installment of Taka 1,000 crore to Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) as part of its outstanding due of Taka 12,580 crore unearthed by audit.The operator handed over a pay order of the amount to BTRC before the stipulated time of May 31, 2020 following the directive of the Appellate Division passed on February 20 to escape any regulatory measures."We've deposited the money before the stipulated time complying with the law," said Grameenphone Chief Executive Officer Yasir Azman in a virtual briefing.Grameenphone had previously deposited Taka 1,000 crore to BTRC on February 23 complying with the court order for a total adjustable payment of Taka 2,000 crore to the regulator.BTRC Chairman Md Jahurul Haque, after receiving the pay order, said they want to continue work with Grameenphone in an amicable manner.Replying to a query on solution of the audit claim, he said "We would sit together to come to a decision to finish the process."The Appellate Division's order came in response to a review petition filed by Grameenphone earlier on January 26 to allow it to pay Taka 575 crore in twelve equal installments.The review petition was filed after the apex court had directed Grameenphone on November 24 last year to pay Taka 2,000 crore to BTRC within three months (by February 23) against the demand of Taka 12,579.96 crore dug out by audit.Grameenphone and Robi, the second largest mobile phone operator, were engaged in a virtual scuffle with BTRC over financial and technical audit to the operators' book since their inception up to 2015.Earlier, in another order, the Appellate Division asked Robi Axiata Limited to pay in equal five installments in five months Taka 138 crore out of BTRC's demand amounting to Taka 867.23 crore.Robi complied with the order paying on January 14 the first installment, 17 days ahead of the expiry of the deadline. -BSS