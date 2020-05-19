Video
Tuesday, 19 May, 2020, 8:28 AM
Severe cyclone Amphan may wreak havoc on Rohingya refugee camps

Published : Tuesday, 19 May, 2020 at 1:00 AM  Count : 125
Observer Online Report

Very severe cyclonic storm 'Amphan' is approaching Bangladesh coast, between Khulna-Chattogram, rapidly.

It is expected to make landfall between Tuesday late night and Wednesday evening, according to the latest special weather bulletin of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Maritime ports of Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist danger signal 7, while Chattogram and Cox's Bazar have been advised to hoist danger signal 6.  

The Met Office on Monday night said 11 coastal districts -- Satkhira, Khulna, Bagherhat, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur, Borguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Chandpur and their offshore islands and chars --will come under danger signal 7.

Meanwhile, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar and their offshore islands and chars will come under danger signal number 6, the special weather bulletin said.

The cyclonic storm could also bring heavy rains to the world's largest refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, where almost one million Rohingya refugees live after fleeing violence in neighbouring Myanmar's Rakhine state and are living in camps highly vulnerable to heavy rains and storm surge flooding.

A storm could be particularly devastating in the camp, especially when considering that the first known Covid-19 cases were confirmed there just last week. One human rights advocate said that a novel coronavirus outbreak in the camp would be a "nightmare scenario."

"The prevalence of underlying health conditions among refugees and the deteriorating sanitary conditions sure to come with the looming monsoon and flooding season make for a witch's brew of conditions in which the virus is sure to thrive," said Daniel P. Sullivan, who works for the US-based organization Refugees International.





As of Monday morning, Bangladesh had identified at least 22,268 Covid-19 cases and 328 virus-related deaths,

SZA

