Kit allowance for primary students







The government provides stipends to students to improve the quality of primary education by increasing the enrollment rate and regulating attendance in government primary schools. The provision of stipends has resulted in an increase in admissions as well as a significant reduction in the dropout rate of students from formal education. Four times a year, every three months, the stipend money is deposited in the mother's mobile phone through mobile banking. But for various reasons, the money was not paid on time from October to December last year. Moreover, schools have been closed since March 17 due to COVID-19 infection. Therefore, the authorities are going to pay the money for those 3 months and the first 6 months of this year before the upcoming Eid.











In addition, as per the announcement of the Honorable Prime Minister, TK 1000 will be given as kit allowance for the purchase of clothes, shoes and bags by the students. But the authorities have decided to give the money only to the selected beneficiaries following the stipend policy. Therefore, I humbly request the authorities to take a decision to pay the Kit Allowance to all the students.



Abu Faruk

