

When money decides the death



Taking the example of the United Kingdom (UK), one of the world's wealthiest nations, it appears that death from covid-19 is staggeringly high amongst the poor. According to the Office for National Statistic (ONS), men in lowest-paid manual jobs are four times more likely to die from the coronavirus than men in professional occupations, while women working as carers are twice as likely to die as those in professional and technical roles.



On the basis of work, in England and Wales, security guards, care workers, medics, construction workers, plant operatives, cleaners, taxi drivers, bus drivers, chefs and retail workers are more likely to die due to their working proximity to others, while many professionals can isolate by working using technology from home.



In a separate analysis the ONS finds the death rate from coronavirus in the UK reflects the longstanding inequalities in wealth, location and ethnicity. The majority of those killed by covid-19 are from some of the poorest parts of London where population density is high.



The study looked at 20,283 people who died of covid-19 and explored, geographically, three of London's poorest boroughs - Newham, Brent and Hackney - that stood out as the worst hit, with standardised death rates of up to four times the national average. Philip Glanville, the mayor of Hackney blames "the links between inequality, poverty, ethnicity and health" for his borough's death rate of 127 per 100,000.



Similarly, The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), one of Britain's most respected think-tanks, discovered that, inner London and the deprived urban areas of England and Wales have suffered far higher death rates than the more prosperous and rural locations. It also highlights that the most deprived 10% of postcodes across England and Wales had a death rate of 55 per 100,000, more than twice that of the most affluent tenth of postcode areas where the rate fell to 25 per 100,000.

Hospital data from NHS England has shown that the death rate among the black Caribbean community is three times that of white people, after this come the Bangladeshi, Pakistani and African British. Many are in low-wage work and live in overcrowded multigenerational households which significantly increase the risk of spreading or dying from the virus, this agrees with IFS study.



Seeing the sheer size of death inequality, Helen Barnard, acting director of the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (a charity) says "it can never be right that someone's life chances are so profoundly affected by where they live or how much money their family has". Likewise, Camilla Cavendish, a senior fellow at Harvard University and chief adviser of David Cameron, the former British Prime Minister, observes, "We have loaded the dice against the poor and this is being cruelly exposed by the pandemic."



Almost the same situation appears in France, the US and perhaps in every major economy that is affected by the coronavirus. The death rate among New York's immigrants, the majority of them work in sectors mentioned above, is also significantly high. In New York City, a study of 4,000 covid-19 patients found that patients ending up in ICU beds were usually poor. Many have existing health problems e.g. type-2 diabetes, kidney problems and hypertensions. The chronic stress from low-income jobs, poor diet and physical inactivity weakens the immune systems, which eventually increase the risk of dying.



If this has happened in richest countries in the world imagine the effects on the poorest. With fragile health systems and potentially most vulnerable populations, the stakes are very high.



The story of death-trapped Rumi, a poor garment worker, in Gazipur, Dhaka (a covid-19 hotspot), can give us a snapshot. Talking with The Economist, a London-based influential weekly, she says that although Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers Exporters Association (BGME), told her bosses to hand out face mask, gloves, soaps and other necessary protective items she is entirely exposed to virus infection and eight of her colleagues have already died in the past few weeks.



BGME cannot afford keeping its garment factories closed, no matter that the garment industry districts on the outskirts of Dhaka is now the centre of Bangladesh's coronavirus outbreak. The 4500 factories' 4.1m workers, who both live and labour in cramped conditions, are the crown-jewels of Bangladesh' impressive economic growth over the past few decades and brought in $34bn in export revenue last year which accounts for 13% of gross domestic product.



Rubana Huq, president of BGME, calls this a "brutal dilemma" of lives versus livelihoods", as the authorities have instructed factories to get back to work. Meanwhile, the words of Imran Khan, Pakistan's prime minister, "if we shut down the cities�.we will save (people) from corona at one end, but they will die from hunger", reflect the difficult choice, between life and death, facing all poor countries.



The covid-19 can attack anyone, irrespective of position, including Prince Charles and Boris Johnson, future king and present prime minister of the UK respectively, but the chance of survival of garment workers in Dhaka or cleaners in London is tragically unequal. In the case of Britain, a sophisticated country, with such a brilliant healthcare system as the NHS, it is a reckoning reality. This may remind us of Karl Marx famous words "the history of all hitherto existing in society is the history of class struggle."



However, the beauty is that the police in Bangladesh risking their life to serve the nation and the doctors and health professionals in the UK working tirelessly to minimize the loss of lives.



Let us hope that lessons will be learnt and all government leaders will strive to build a more equal society throughout the world.



The writer is a current affairs columnist based in London

















