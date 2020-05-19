Covid-19 may set a new business era







It has been creating a general business demand in a new shape. It is a very national experience being seen elsewhere of the country.



The entrepreneurship demand is increasing mainly in Asia Pacific in favour of an export-capacity building.

It is because of rising small business activities in most of the Asian nations which are largely production-oriented.

In the global trading term, 70 per cent of the Asian businesses are micro-type. Small and medium size-enterprising has been a new development.



The case of Bangladesh is matching to this trend because of its rising export-diversity.

Entrepreneurship generating sources said it is the serious entrepreneurship want in the country. The one-line pre-requisite for entrepreneurship is 'seriousness marketing skill' meaning 'market leadership'.

"Gaining business stimuli in any cumbersome situation does prove market leadership," said an entrepreneurship advocacy practitioner Kazi Md. Shafikur Rahman.



"Starting a business is the big challenge," he explained adding, "Without market leadership no entrepreneurship can stay".

A study of Centre for Research on Banking and Entrepreneurship Development (CRBED) said leading business advocacy bodies including Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industries (DCCI) are working to develop serious entrepreneurships. Country's apex trade body, FBCCI, is facilitating small ventures indifferent ways including getting them easy loans.

Asia's leading business advocacy SR-Asia is developing entrepreneurship method on the basis of knowledge-science.

To note, in the entrepreneurship penetration, women leaders are playing prominent role. In this case, Bangladesh Women Chamber of Commerce and Industries (BWCCI) is having a top lead. It has already built up its entrepreneurship development partnership with different international business advocacy bodies including Commonwealth Business Development (CBC).



A BWCCI sources said, "Entrepreneurship issue has been prominent to let up go strongly." According to a clarification of BWCCI to a CBC-organised seminar on corporate governance laying high emphasis on CSR, many entrepreneurs drop on ground of profit-cut.



In the meantime, country's large industrial conglomerates have been witnessing radical changes in industrial classifications. So far, it was learnt some of them are aiding in contractual venturing in the forms of small and medium size.



The small and medium entrepreneurs (SMEs) are hungry for working capitals. They are yet at nascent stage. Getting not real supports from commercial banks including flexible loan and utility facilities they could not rise up efficiently. The age of SMEs in Bangladesh is virtually 20 years.



At the beginning of the 21st century, the paradigm shift in the old commercial culture in Bangladesh prompted the necessity of small-size businesses. And it came in the understanding that small and small trading makes a big merger. It is important for inclusive growth.



To help in ensuring sustainable business development, a Dhaka University economic seminar propsed a general recommendation asking the government of Bangladesh to go for participatory developments. It means Public Private Partnership (PPP). The PPP is being led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The seminar stressed the need for beneficiaries' interests to be given priority.



The development coordination was repeated greatly at the seminar, held for responding to the government's cry for sustainable developments.



In a longer term process, the 100-economic zones concept was endorsed by the government. It was initiated at a fair time - much before COVID-19.



Mainly following land acquisition problem their launching experienced a go-slow. But these are the large beds for small entrepreneurs. These shall be launched at a scale not in limited scale.



There might have location drawbacks. That shall be addressed in iron hand. In limited scale of commissioning it can be hue and cry.



The 100-zone is a development towards a new economic model for Bangladesh. It followed the export processing zone at the fag end of the last century - 20th.



Every emergency bears goodness. Whatever the next course of COVID-19, it is business to go freely. It is the first crusade against all adversities.



The economic recovery drive was so in the no-why times of World War 1 and 2.

The safety measures shall go typically. In the backdrop of corona pandemic, the highest safety is being concerned by businesses.



The government is to ensure that manufacturing and production are going at no halt. The main support of the government is easing loaning. In fear of fund diversions, the loaning shall not be hampered. Not academic but practical experience shall be invested in growing up entrepreneurships.



It is important to focus on the inflation issue that raising the stimulus package from banking system can push up it. It will be no way. It is the assumption of Bangladesh Bank's M2 (broad money) policy. It is now an academic term only.

Without depending on World Bank and others it is the best to go on self capacity. Printing new currency notes is a festive celebration. Take it as it is.



Yet a common business tie - merging - is important among banks. Their future businesses are depending on serious entrepreneurships. Banking families should believe that their managers can give them floated ideas in any complex situation due to efficiency gaps. But it is a proven case that a new entrepreneur is a new field for a loaning bank. Commercial banking shall mean entrepreneurship development. It is the demand of the time.



SMEs are the fuelling channels to the economy. A national forum is urgent to groom them up and make them fit for future. The Prime Minister shall go for a unilateral move to ensure them gift capitals by passing all contradicting illustrations on the stimuluss package.



The writer is a journalist working in The Daily Observer















