Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 May, 2020, 8:27 AM
latest
Home Business

Govt borrowing from banks shoots up to Tk 81,000cr

Published : Tuesday, 19 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Jibon Islam

To meet the budget deficit the government has borrowed from the country's banks around Tk 81,000 crore until May 13 this fiscal year due to poor revenue collection in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.
Of the amount, the government in the last two and a half months borrowed around Tk 28,863 crore amid the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.
According to the Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, the government's outstanding bank borrowing stood at Tk 1,89,096 crore as of May 13 this year from Tk 1,08,095.7 crore on June 30, 2019.
Of the Tk 81,000 crore, the borrowing through treasury bills and bonds from scheduled banks stood at Tk 69,000 crore and the remaining Tk 12,000 crore was borrowed from the central bank.
Mentioning the poor revenue collection as the cause of the surge in the government's bank borrowing in the current fiscal year, former BB governor Salehuddin Ahmed told The Daily Observer that the government should lower the bank borrowing so that the banks could implement the government announced stimulus packages.




Instead of borrowing only from the scheduled banks, borrowing from the central bank would be better though there was risk of inflation, Salehuddin said. He also emphasised tighter fiscal and monetary management to tackle the situation rather than depending only on bank borrowing.
Predicating that it would take one to two years to overcome the economic losses, the former BB governor suggested that the government should focus on availing foreign grants as well as low-cost fund from private fund management entities to reduce the pressure on the local banks.
To tackle the dismal revenue collection situation, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) must improve its performance along with containing irregularities, he said, suggesting that the corporate tax rate should be reduced and the tax net should be enhanced.
Speaking about the fiscal management, Salehuddin said, 'I do not understand why the government is not shifting the unutilised portion of annual development programme instead of borrowing from the banks.'



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt borrowing from banks shoots up to Tk 81,000cr
BB raises EDF loan limit for garment exporters
Dishonest traders market adulterated foods in Ramadan
Shipping lines must stop realising detention charges: DCCI
NBR offers duty exemption on import of PPE materials
BD seeks $4.5b in foreign loans to cover budget deficit
Summit gets $140m from abroad for building power plant
Prices unprecedentedly stable as demands remain low


Latest News
Amphan: People start moving to cyclone shelters in Satkhira, Bagerhat
Severe cyclone Amphan may wreak havoc on Rohingya refugee camps
McDonald's slapped with sexual harassment lawsuit at OECD
Envoys to present 3-year work plan to JS body
Ex-Gana Parishad member Zahirul Islam passes away
70 Bangladeshis return from Maldives
JS budget session to begin June 10
WHO promises pandemic review but savaged by US as China pledges $2bn
Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi arrested and bailed
China’s oil demand returns to pre-coronavirus levels
Most Read News
Impact of coronavirus on BD economy
Realme C3 launching exclusively in Evaly
Sonali Bank official dies of coronavirus
Country sees 349 deaths with highest 21 in 24 hrs
9th police member dies of COVID-19
Danger signal 7 at Mongla-Payra, 6 at Ctg-Cox's Bazar
Reasonable grain production can tackle food shortage
Coronavirus death toll climbed to 316,671 worldwide
Buzzing our way, to a safe Bangladesh
Mashrafe’s bracelet fetches Tk 4.2m
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft