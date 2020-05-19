Govt borrowing from banks shoots up to Tk 81,000cr





Of the amount, the government in the last two and a half months borrowed around Tk 28,863 crore amid the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

According to the Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, the government's outstanding bank borrowing stood at Tk 1,89,096 crore as of May 13 this year from Tk 1,08,095.7 crore on June 30, 2019.

Of the Tk 81,000 crore, the borrowing through treasury bills and bonds from scheduled banks stood at Tk 69,000 crore and the remaining Tk 12,000 crore was borrowed from the central bank.

Mentioning the poor revenue collection as the cause of the surge in the government's bank borrowing in the current fiscal year, former BB governor Salehuddin Ahmed told The Daily Observer that the government should lower the bank borrowing so that the banks could implement the government announced stimulus packages.









Instead of borrowing only from the scheduled banks, borrowing from the central bank would be better though there was risk of inflation, Salehuddin said. He also emphasised tighter fiscal and monetary management to tackle the situation rather than depending only on bank borrowing.

Predicating that it would take one to two years to overcome the economic losses, the former BB governor suggested that the government should focus on availing foreign grants as well as low-cost fund from private fund management entities to reduce the pressure on the local banks.

To tackle the dismal revenue collection situation, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) must improve its performance along with containing irregularities, he said, suggesting that the corporate tax rate should be reduced and the tax net should be enhanced.

