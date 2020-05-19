Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 May, 2020, 8:27 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

News in brief

Secretive space plane

Published : Tuesday, 19 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

WASHINGTON, May 18: The US Air Force has successfully launched its Atlas V rocket, carrying a X-37B space plane for a secretive mission. The rocket launched on Sunday from Cape Canaveral, a day after bad weather halted plans for a Saturday launch.
The aircraft, also known as an Orbital Test Vehicle (OTV), will deploy a satellite into orbit and also test power-beaming technology. It is the plane's sixth mission in space.  The launch was dedicated to front line workers and those affected by the pandemic. A message including the words "America Strong" was written on the rocket's payload fairing.    -BBC



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Secretive space plane
Taliban kills 7 Afghan troops
Ardern becomes NZ's most popular PM in a century: Poll
US will be expelled from Iraq, Syria: Khamenei
Malaysia’s king upholds PM’s appointment
China's defence budget likely to grow despite economic cost of coronavirus
Coronavirus pandemic: Key developments
Anthem bill sparks new clashes in HK legislature


Latest News
Amphan: People start moving to cyclone shelters in Satkhira, Bagerhat
Severe cyclone Amphan may wreak havoc on Rohingya refugee camps
McDonald's slapped with sexual harassment lawsuit at OECD
Envoys to present 3-year work plan to JS body
Ex-Gana Parishad member Zahirul Islam passes away
70 Bangladeshis return from Maldives
JS budget session to begin June 10
WHO promises pandemic review but savaged by US as China pledges $2bn
Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi arrested and bailed
China’s oil demand returns to pre-coronavirus levels
Most Read News
Impact of coronavirus on BD economy
Realme C3 launching exclusively in Evaly
Sonali Bank official dies of coronavirus
Country sees 349 deaths with highest 21 in 24 hrs
9th police member dies of COVID-19
Danger signal 7 at Mongla-Payra, 6 at Ctg-Cox's Bazar
Reasonable grain production can tackle food shortage
Coronavirus death toll climbed to 316,671 worldwide
Buzzing our way, to a safe Bangladesh
Mashrafe’s bracelet fetches Tk 4.2m
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft