Secretive space plane

WASHINGTON, May 18: The US Air Force has successfully launched its Atlas V rocket, carrying a X-37B space plane for a secretive mission. The rocket launched on Sunday from Cape Canaveral, a day after bad weather halted plans for a Saturday launch.

The aircraft, also known as an Orbital Test Vehicle (OTV), will deploy a satellite into orbit and also test power-beaming technology. It is the plane's sixth mission in space. The launch was dedicated to front line workers and those affected by the pandemic. A message including the words "America Strong" was written on the rocket's payload fairing. -BBC