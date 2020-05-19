Anthem bill sparks new clashes in HK legislature





Fighting erupted in the House Committee, a body that helps scrutinise bills, with protesting pro-democracy lawmakers dragged from the chamber by security guards and scuffles between rival camps flared up on the chamber floor.

The committee has been without a leader since October, meaning no bills have made it to the legislature for a vote, including one that criminalises ridiculing or altering the national anthem.

Pro-democracy lawmakers have used filibustering and procedural delays to stop voting for a new chair. But in recent weeks pro-Beijing politicians have moved to break the stalemate. -AFP

































