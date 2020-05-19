Video
Tuesday, 19 May, 2020
White House hits out at ‘Deep State’ after Trump fires watchdog

Published : Tuesday, 19 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, May 18: The White House hit back Sunday at fierce criticism over the firing of the State Department's top watchdog, suggesting he was a disloyal member of a "Deep State" conspiracy out to get President Donald Trump.
Trump told the House of Representatives late Friday he planned to dismiss Steve Linick, the fourth inspector general to be ousted by the president in the last six weeks.
Democratic lawmakers said Linick had apparently opened an investigation into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, one of Trump's most trusted aides.
The president and his allies regularly rail against a "Deep State" of shadowy forces in an otherwise apolitical civil service they see as committed to undermining Trump. There is no evidence that such a movement exists.
Asked by ABC about the latest dismissal, White House trade advisor Peter Navarro criticized "a lot of people" in the bureaucracy who "think they got elected president and not Donald J Trump."
"And we've had tremendous problems with -- some people call it the 'Deep State.' I think that's apt. So I don't mourn the loss of people when they leave this bureaucracy," Navarro said.
He added that officials leaving the administration could always be replaced by someone more "loyal."
"Not to the president necessarily, but to the Trump agenda. That's what's important," Navarro added.
Linick was Trump's fourth dismissal of an official tasked with monitoring government misconduct and abuse since April, and the move drew criticism even from within his own party.
Casualties of the purge include coronavirus response watchdog Glenn Fine and intelligence community inspector general Michael Atkinson, who was involved in the impeachment investigation of Trump.    -AFP


