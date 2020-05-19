Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 May, 2020, 8:26 AM
latest
Home Front Page

coronavirus update

Published : Tuesday, 19 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

bangladesh
*    21 more die, total 349
*    1, 602 new infected, total 23,870
*    Samples tested in 24 hours-9,788
*    Of the deceased, six in Dhaka city and the rest outside the
capital.
*    212 patients recovered in last 24 hours
*    231 put under
isolation in 24 hours
*    Among the deceased, one was between 11 and 20 years of age, two between 31 and 40, six between 41 and 50, eight between 51 and 60 and five between 61 and 70




World
*    Toatal active cases-4,801,875  
*    Total deaths -316,671
*    Recovery-17,39,8 90 



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
coronavirus update
China vows to make coronavirus vaccine a ‘global public good’ once ready
Xi backs WHO probe when C-19 controlled
UN says coronavirus is ‘wake-up call’ for the world
Another cop dies of C-19
Lighterage from ships at Ctg Port suspended
Amphan turns into super cyclone, set to hit coast today
AL forms countrywide relief committees as directed by party chief


Latest News
Amphan: People start moving to cyclone shelters in Satkhira, Bagerhat
Severe cyclone Amphan may wreak havoc on Rohingya refugee camps
McDonald's slapped with sexual harassment lawsuit at OECD
Envoys to present 3-year work plan to JS body
Ex-Gana Parishad member Zahirul Islam passes away
70 Bangladeshis return from Maldives
JS budget session to begin June 10
WHO promises pandemic review but savaged by US as China pledges $2bn
Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi arrested and bailed
China’s oil demand returns to pre-coronavirus levels
Most Read News
Impact of coronavirus on BD economy
Realme C3 launching exclusively in Evaly
Sonali Bank official dies of coronavirus
Country sees 349 deaths with highest 21 in 24 hrs
9th police member dies of COVID-19
Danger signal 7 at Mongla-Payra, 6 at Ctg-Cox's Bazar
Reasonable grain production can tackle food shortage
Coronavirus death toll climbed to 316,671 worldwide
Buzzing our way, to a safe Bangladesh
Mashrafe’s bracelet fetches Tk 4.2m
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft