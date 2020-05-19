coronavirus update





* 21 more die, total 349

* 1, 602 new infected, total 23,870

* Samples tested in 24 hours-9,788

* Of the deceased, six in Dhaka city and the rest outside the

capital.

* 212 patients recovered in last 24 hours

* 231 put under

isolation in 24 hours

* Among the deceased, one was between 11 and 20 years of age, two between 31 and 40, six between 41 and 50, eight between 51 and 60 and five between 61 and 70









World

* Toatal active cases-4,801,875

* Total deaths -316,671

* Recovery-17,39,8 90 bangladesh* 21 more die, total 349* 1, 602 new infected, total 23,870* Samples tested in 24 hours-9,788* Of the deceased, six in Dhaka city and the rest outside thecapital.* 212 patients recovered in last 24 hours* 231 put underisolation in 24 hours* Among the deceased, one was between 11 and 20 years of age, two between 31 and 40, six between 41 and 50, eight between 51 and 60 and five between 61 and 70World* Toatal active cases-4,801,875* Total deaths -316,671* Recovery-17,39,8 90