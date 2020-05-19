Video
Tuesday, 19 May, 2020
Home Front Page

China vows to make coronavirus vaccine a ‘global public good’ once ready

Published : Tuesday, 19 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

GENEVA, May 18: China would make any coronavirus vaccine it developed a "global public good" once it was put into use, President Xi Jinping told the World Health Assembly on Monday.
China has five potential vaccines in clinical trials as countries race to find a way to stop the pathogen that has killed over 315,000 people worldwide.
In his speech, Xi said: "After the research and development of China's coronavirus vaccine is completed and it is put into use, it will be made a global public good."
This move would be China's contribution to achieving accessibility and affordability of a vaccine in developing countries as well, Xi said.
More vaccine candidates are in the pipeline and awaiting approval for human trials, said Zeng Yixin, deputy director of the National Health Commission, last week.
Experts say it will take at least 12 to 18 months to develop an effective vaccine, or an even longer period.
Xi also told the assembly's first-ever virtual gathering that China will provide $2 billion in global COVID-19 aid over two years.
At Monday's World Health Assembly, President Xi reciprocated, telling the 194-member body that the WHO's contribution under Dr Tedros had been applauded by the international community.
"At this crucial juncture, to support WHO is to support international cooperation and the battle for saving lives as well," President Xi said.
The draft resolution that had been pushed by Australia and the European Union had proposed an inquiry into the animal to human transmission of the Sars-CoV-2
President Xi's comments, made during a video speech to the World Health Assembly, come as a resolution pushed by the European Union and Australia calling for a review of the origin and spread of the coronavirus disease picked up momentum.
By the time the truncated virtual meet started, the 54-nation Africa Group also extended support. This includes Ethiopia, home to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus who made history in 2017 when he was elected WHO chief.
Tedros was not just the first African to hold the post but also the first WHO chief not to be a medical doctor. The former Ethiopian minister holds a masters in immunology of infectious diseases and a Doctorate of Philosophy (PhD) in community health.
Tedros, who spoke minutes after President XI, said the inquiry would come "at the earliest appropriate moment" and provide recommendations for future preparedness.
"We all have lessons to learn from the pandemic. Every country and every organisation must examine its response and learn from its experience. WHO is committed to transparency, accountability and continuous improvement," Tedros said.
The review must encompass responsibility of "all actors in good faith," he said.    -AFP


