Xi backs WHO probe when C-19 controlled





In a video message to a virtual meeting of the WHO's decision-making body, the World Health

Assembly, President Xi Jinping also pledged $2 billion over two years to help with the COVID-19 response.

During the two-day meeting, health ministers from around the world are expected to back calls for an independent evaluation of the WHO's performance, criticism of which has been led by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The meeting could also be dominated by tension between China and the United States, which fiercely criticised Beijing's response in the early stages of the pandemic.

Calling the pandemic "the most serious global public health emergency since the end of World War Two", Xi said: "All along we have acted with openness and transparency and responsibility. "We have turned the tide on the virus," he said.

Beijing will work with the United Nations to set up a global humanitarian response depot and hub in China and help establish so-called green corridors to move essential goods quickly throughout the world, Xi said.

The World Health Assembly is expected to discuss a resolution being presented by the European Union that calls for an independent evaluation of the WHO's performance under its director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Names on a draft resolution seen by Reuters showed support from 116 of the 194 countries in the WHO. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the WHO "irreplaceable" and said it needed greater resources to provide support for developing countries.

Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga pledged her country's "full support and cooperation" to Tedros as the WHO coordinates the global response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 300,000 people worldwide.

The WHO and most experts say the virus is believed to have emerged in a market selling wildlife in the central city of Wuhan late last year. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said this month there is "a significant amount of evidence" the virus came from a laboratory in Wuhan, a charge China rejects.

China would make any coronavirus vaccine it developed a "global public good" once it was put into use, President Xi Jinping told the World Health Assembly on Monday.

China has five potential vaccines in clinical trials as countries race to find a way to stop the pathogen that has killed over 315,000 people worldwide.

In his speech, Xi said: "After the research and development of China's coronavirus vaccine is completed and it is put into use, it will be made a global public good."

This move would be China's contribution to achieving accessibility and affordability of a vaccine in developing countries as well, Xi said.

More vaccine candidates are in the pipeline and awaiting approval for human trials, said Zeng Yixin, deputy director of the National Health Commission, last week.

Experts say it will take at least 12 to 18 months to develop an effective vaccine, or an even longer period.

Xi also told the assembly's first-ever virtual gathering that China will provide $2 billion in global COVID-19 aid over two years. -AFP



























