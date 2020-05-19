

Another cop dies of C-19

Sub-inspector Mujibur Rahman Talukder of the special branch of police's Paltan Zone-1 lost his battle with Covid-19 at Central Police Hospital at Rajarbagh in the capital on Monday morning, according to the

police headquarters.

The 56-year-old had initially been admitted to the capital's Impulse Hospital on May 11 after testing positive for Covid-19.

He was later shifted to the intensive care unit of Central Police Hospital as his condition deteriorated.

Mujibur hailed from Sirajganj's Tarakandi village but his family later settled in Bogura's Shakh Para village. He left behind his wife and a daughter.

His body has been sent to his village home in Bogura under police supervision, police Headquarters said.

Earlier constables Naimul Haque, Jalal Uddin Khoka, Asheq Mahmud and Jasim Uddin; Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) Raghunath Roy, ASI Abdul Khaleq, Sub-inspector (SI) Sultanul Arefin, and SI Nazir Uddin died after being detected with the virus.

As the Central Police Hospital is struggling to deal with the huge number of patients, police authorities have booked impulse Hospital to treat its members.

Coronavirus has infected 2,557 policemen who have been working on the ground to enforce the lockdown in the country. So far, 381 infected officers have recovered from the disease.































